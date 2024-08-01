MagazineBuy Print

ISL: NorthEast United signs Moroccan forward Alaeddine Ajaraie

Ajaraie, who can play across the front-line, has a prolific record - 143 goals in 211 appearances across various competitions in various countries.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 22:37 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
After winning the CAF Confederation Cup, Alaeddine Ajaraie moved to Maghreb Association Sportive de Fès (MAS Fes), Morocco’s oldest sports club before joining Muaither SC.
After winning the CAF Confederation Cup, Alaeddine Ajaraie moved to Maghreb Association Sportive de Fès (MAS Fes), Morocco's oldest sports club before joining Muaither SC.
infoIcon



NorthEast United FC announced the signing of forward Alaeddine Ajaraie from Moroccan top-tier side FAR Rabat for 2024-25 season with an option to extend the contract for another year.

Ajaraie, 31, becomes the Highlanders’ sixth and last foreign signing. The five other foreigners in the club are - Michel Zabaco, Guillermo Fernández, Néstor Albiach, Hamza Regragui and Mohammed Ali Bemammer.

“I already knew the head coach Juan Pedro Benali. I shared the pitch with Hamza Regragui in RS Berkane, and Mohammed Ali Bemammer was my teammate at the national level. They spoke highly about the club and that’s why I decided to join the club,” Alaeddine said.

“Having experienced football in Morocco and Qatar, I was eager for a new challenge. So after deliberation with my family, I decided to take this opportunity. I am looking forward to get going and help the club win trophies,” he added.

READ MORE | In his ‘second country’, how passion and challenge propelled Manolo Marquez to become India coach

Ajaraie won the CAF Confederation Cup in 2020, where NorthEast United FC’s Regragui was his teammate. After winning the CAF Confederation Cup, Ajaraie moved to Maghreb Association Sportive de Fès (MAS Fes), Morocco’s oldest sports club before joining Muaither SC.

Ajaraie, who can play across the front-line, has a prolific record - 143 goals in 211 appearances across various competitions in various countries. He was the top-scorer for Muaither SC (11 goals in 13 appearances) in Qatar’s second division and helped his side to a promotion to Qatar Stars League.

After helping Muaither to a promotion, he moved to AS FAR Rabat, a team in Morocco’s top tier. 

“Alaeddine is a seasoned and versatile striker, capable of playing across the front line. His tenacious spirit and ability to disrupt opposition backline make him a formidable force. I’ve been following his career for six years and am thrilled to welcome him to the team,” Juan Pedro Benali, head coach NorthEast United FC said.

