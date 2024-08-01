Meet Giorgia Villa, the Olympic silver medal-winning gymnast who is sponsored by a cheese company

The Italians know their cheese and it fits perfectly that an Italian gymnast participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics is sponsored by a big cheese chain.

Italian gymnast Giorgia Villa was part of the side that won silver in the all-around final, finishing second best to Simone Biles-led USA. However, the bigger draw on social media has been Villa’s unique sponsorship deal with big cheese company Parmigiano-Reggiano.

The 21-year-old’s association with the company was announced by the gymnast herself in a series of social media photos where she was spotted posing with giant blocks of cheese. Since then, she has now and then posted pictures munching on blocks of cheese from time to time. The sponsorship and the unique photos have gone viral this week. It is unclear if she is still associated with the brand.

Parmigiano-Reggiano has sponsored other athletes too, including tennis player Jannik Sinner, basketballer Nico Mannion, fencer Matteo Neri and Paralympic swimmer Giulia Ghiretti.

The social media fame aside, Villa’s story is inspiring even without the cheesy parts.

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Villa sustained an injury that forced her to sit out the action. Paris offered redemption and she made the most of it, winning silver alongside Manila Esposito, Alice D’Amato, Angela Andreoli and Elisa Iorio. This was Italy’s first women’s gymnastics medal in over 100 years.

From success on the field to an eye-catching and culturally perfect sponsor pairing, the Italians are acing their Olympic experience this time.