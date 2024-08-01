MagazineBuy Print

Meet Giorgia Villa, the Olympic silver medal-winning gymnast who is sponsored by a cheese company

Italian gymnast Giorgia Villa went viral on social media for a unique sponsorship deal with big cheese company Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 20:54 IST , PARIS

Team Sportstar
Parmigiano-Reggiano has sponsored other athletes too, including tennis player Jannik Sinner, basketballer Nico Mannion, fencer Matteo Neri and Paralympic swimmer Giulia Ghiretti. 
Parmigiano-Reggiano has sponsored other athletes too, including tennis player Jannik Sinner, basketballer Nico Mannion, fencer Matteo Neri and Paralympic swimmer Giulia Ghiretti.  | Photo Credit: Instagram/Giorgia Villa
infoIcon

Parmigiano-Reggiano has sponsored other athletes too, including tennis player Jannik Sinner, basketballer Nico Mannion, fencer Matteo Neri and Paralympic swimmer Giulia Ghiretti.  | Photo Credit: Instagram/Giorgia Villa

The Italians know their cheese and it fits perfectly that an Italian gymnast participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics is sponsored by a big cheese chain.

Italian gymnast Giorgia Villa was part of the side that won silver in the all-around final, finishing second best to Simone Biles-led USA. However, the bigger draw on social media has been Villa’s unique sponsorship deal with big cheese company Parmigiano-Reggiano.

The 21-year-old’s association with the company was announced by the gymnast herself in a series of social media photos where she was spotted posing with giant blocks of cheese. Since then, she has now and then posted pictures munching on blocks of cheese from time to time. The sponsorship and the unique photos have gone viral this week. It is unclear if she is still associated with the brand.

Parmigiano-Reggiano has sponsored other athletes too, including tennis player Jannik Sinner, basketballer Nico Mannion, fencer Matteo Neri and Paralympic swimmer Giulia Ghiretti.

The social media fame aside, Villa’s story is inspiring even without the cheesy parts.

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Villa sustained an injury that forced her to sit out the action. Paris offered redemption and she made the most of it, winning silver alongside Manila Esposito, Alice D’Amato, Angela Andreoli and Elisa Iorio. This was Italy’s first women’s gymnastics medal in over 100 years.

From success on the field to an eye-catching and culturally perfect sponsor pairing, the Italians are acing their Olympic experience this time.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
