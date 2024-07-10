MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US full squad for Paris Olympics 2024: Biles, Ledecky headline 592-member team

Ledecky, winner of 10 Olympic medals and Biles, rated the top woman gymnast of all-time, are only two of 66 Olympic champions and 250 returning Olympians in a powerhouse US squad named on Wednesday.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 21:39 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Simone Biles is rated the top woman gymnast of all-time.
FILE PHOTO: Simone Biles is rated the top woman gymnast of all-time. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Simone Biles is rated the top woman gymnast of all-time. | Photo Credit: AP

Gymnast Simone Biles and swimmer Katie Ledecky headline a 592- member US Olympic team that will again be targeting the top of the medals table at the Paris Games starting this month.

Ledecky, winner of 10 Olympic medals and Biles, rated the top woman gymnast of all-time, are only two of 66 Olympic champions and 250 returning Olympians in a powerhouse US squad named on Wednesday.

At the Tokyo Olympics, the US won 39 gold, one more than China, and returned home with a Games best 113 medals in total.

“These remarkable 592 athletes of Team USA have demonstrated unparalleled dedication and passion in their pursuit of excellence on their road to earning a place on the 2024 US Olympic Team and representing the United States in Paris,” said Rocky Harris, USOPC chief of sport and athlete services.

“This summer, Team USA athletes will amaze us with extraordinary talent and indomitable spirit – and they will undoubtedly inspire the next generation.”

Three athletes, Diana Taurasi (basketball), Steffen Peters (equestrian) and McLain Ward (equestrian) will be appearing in their fifth Olympics while flamboyant sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson and breaker Logan “Logistx” Edra are high-profile Games debutants.

The US roster consists of 314 females and 278 males, marking the fourth consecutive Games the US has sent more women than men to the Olympics.

There are at least six sets of siblings in the squad, including badminton twins Annie and Kerry Xu while gymnast Hezly Rivera is the youngest at 16 and equestrian Peters the oldest at 59.

The US will be represented in 44 sports at the Paris Games which begin on July 26 and run until August 11. 

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Simone Biles /

Katie Ledecky

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US full squad for Paris Olympics 2024: Biles, Ledecky headline 592-member team
    Reuters
  2. Sunil Gavaskar turns 75: Celebrating the legend who tamed speedsters
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Paris 2024: Russian athlete list shrinks as sports chiefs reject IOC terms
    AP
  4. Paris Olympics: Prakash Padukone is set to travel as Indian badminton squad mentor
    PTI
  5. ZIM vs IND 3rd T20I: Gill hails remarkable team effort as India snatch 2-1 lead in series vs Zimbabwe
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Olympics

  1. US full squad for Paris Olympics 2024: Biles, Ledecky headline 592-member team
    Reuters
  2. Sindhu books semifinal berth in Tokyo Olympics, Badminton Highlights: Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi 2-0 in quarters
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tokyo Olympics Day 6 Highlights: Boxer Pooja Rani enters quarters; archer Deepika Kumari, shuttler PV Sindhu in pre-quarters
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tokyo Olympics: Saurabh-Manu pair finishes 7th, no joy for Indian shooting in mixed 10m events
    Shyam Vasudevan
  5. Tokyo Olympics India Highlights Day 5: Lovlina wins to enter quarters; Satwik-Chirag win but crash out, Sharath Kamal loses
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US full squad for Paris Olympics 2024: Biles, Ledecky headline 592-member team
    Reuters
  2. Sunil Gavaskar turns 75: Celebrating the legend who tamed speedsters
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Paris 2024: Russian athlete list shrinks as sports chiefs reject IOC terms
    AP
  4. Paris Olympics: Prakash Padukone is set to travel as Indian badminton squad mentor
    PTI
  5. ZIM vs IND 3rd T20I: Gill hails remarkable team effort as India snatch 2-1 lead in series vs Zimbabwe
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment