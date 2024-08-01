Sports Minister felicitates Paris Olympics bronze-medallist Sarabjot Singh and other shooters

The Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the Olympic medalist Sarabjot Singh with a cash award of Rs 22.5 lakh here on Thursday.

Sarabjot, who had won the mixed air pistol bronze with Manu Bhaker, returned from Paris along with other shooters Arjun Babuta, Ramita Jindal, Rhythm Sangwan, Sandeep Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema. Coaches Suma Shirur and Samaresh Jung along with Sarabjot’s personal coach Abhishek Rana had also returned with the squad.

The Sports Minister acknowledged the strong performance of the shooters in Paris.

“Each one of you is a champion. It was hard for some of you to come to terms with the fact that you missed the medal by a whisker. But, don’t let that loss lessen your passion for the game. Instead, let it fuel your motivation to excel in future competitions,” he said.

ALSO READ: Paris 2024: From training overload injury to Olympic medal - Sarabjot Singh’s redemption arc comes full circle in Chateauroux

Expressing happiness about the way the Khelo India scheme was grooming young champions to world standards, the Minister said, “Sarabjot is a personification of this pyramidal structure. Khelo India to Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) to the Olympic podium finish. But, support alone cannot guarantee results. It is the hard work of the athletes, the motivation of their parents, coaches and those around them that ensures their final victory”.

The Minister also pointed out that the new KIRTI (Khelo India Rising Talent Initiative) scheme, a nationwide drive to nurture sports talent, would be a “game changer” in identifying future Olympians from the grassroots level and back them in their sporting journey.

The Minister of State for Sports, Ms. Raksha Khadse, was also present in felicitating the first batch of the shooting squad that returned from Paris.