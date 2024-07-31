MagazineBuy Print

Indian cricket legend Aunshuman Gaekwad passes away at 71

The former India coach represented his country in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs from 1975 to 1987. He scored 1985 runs in Tests, with his highest score of 201 coming against Pakistan.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 23:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gaekwad had travelled to London and returned a month back to continue his cancer treatment in Baroda. 
Gaekwad had travelled to London and returned a month back to continue his cancer treatment in Baroda.  | Photo Credit: K. Bhagya Prakash/The Hindu
infoIcon

Gaekwad had travelled to London and returned a month back to continue his cancer treatment in Baroda.  | Photo Credit: K. Bhagya Prakash/The Hindu

Legendary Indian cricketer Aunshuman Gaekwad passed away on Wednesday, aged 71, after losing a long battle with cancer.

Gaekwad had travelled to London and returned a month back to continue the treatment in Vadodara. 

The former India coach represented his country in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs from 1975 to 1987.

He scored 1985 runs in Tests, with his highest score of 201, coming against Pakistan. He bagged 269 runs in ODIs.

Gaekwad was appointed India coach in October 1997, and he continued till September 1999. It was during his tenure that Anil Kumble took all 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan on February 7, 1999.

He was reappointed as India coach when Kapil Dev vacated the position. Gaekwad was at the helm for two months before the BCCI appointed John Wright.

In June 2018, Gaekwad was awarded the C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honour conferred by BCCI on a former player.

Gaekwad is survived by his son Shatrunjay.

BCCI president Roger Binny is set to fly down to Baroda for Gaekwad’s last rites.

