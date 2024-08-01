Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 6 Top Moments LIVE: Swapnil wins bronze in men’s 50m rifle 3P; Sat-Chi knocked out

Swapnil Kusale provided early positivity by taking bronze in the men’s 50m rifle 3 position with a score of 451.4

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a exit in the quarterfinals with a difficult 21-13 14-21 16-21 loss against Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia

Lakshya Sen came out comfortably on top in the all-Indian Round of 16 clash against HS Prannoy, winning 21-12 21-6 to make it to the quarterfinals

India fell to a 1-2 defeat against a strong Belgium side despite taking an early lead

Nikhat Zareen also fell to a disappointing loss, losing 5:0 to China’s Wu Yu in the women’s 50kg boxing event

Pravin Jadhav was knocked out of men’s archery, losing 0-6 to Wenchao Kao of China

Anjum Moudgil bowed out in the qualification phase of the women’s 50m rifle 3 position event, finishing 18th with a score of 584

Sift Kaur Samra was also knocked out, finishing 31st with a score of 575

Priyanka Goswami finished 21st in the women’s 20km race walk

Vikash Singh placed 30th in the men’s 20km race walk, while Paramjeet Singh Bisht finished 37th. Akshdeep Singh did not finish

