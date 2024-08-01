In photos: Remembering the late Aunshuman Gaekwad

Former Indian cricketer Aunshuman Gaekwad has passed away at the age of 71 after losing a long battle with cancer
Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India between 1975 and 1987, scoring 1985 runs in Tests and 269 runs in ODIs with a high score of 201*
Gaekwad later took over as Indian coach, with memorable wins coming over Pakistan in Sharjah in 1998 and Delhi in 1999. He would briefly return to the role again
Anshuman Gaekwad steps out and plays a shot, watched by wicketkeeper D.L. Murray, during the Test match between India and West Indies at Wankhede Stadium, Bombay on January 27, 1975
Sachin Tendulkar and Gaekwad from the dressing room, watching a one day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in New Zealand in January 1999
Sourav Ganguly and Gaekwad in the final of Coca-Cola Champions Trophy Triangular Series
Sourav Ganguly and Gaekwad seen during the ICC KnockOut One Day International (ODI) cricket match at Nairobi in October 2000.