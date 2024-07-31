Paris 2024 Olympics: Can Lakshya Sen face HS Prannoy in men’s singles round of 16?

Lakshya Sen secured a stunning 21-18, 21-12 victory against Jonatan Christie of Indonesia
In doing so, Sen has assured himself of a place in the Round of 16
HS Prannoy will play his final group stage match later tonight against Vietnam’s Le Duc Phat
Should he do so, he would set up a Round of 16 tie against his compatriot Sen
An all-Indian Round of 16 would mean that India is assured of a representative in the quarterfinals of the men’s badminton event
This would be the first time India has a representative in the quarter finals of the event since Parupalli Kashyap in the 2012 London Olympics