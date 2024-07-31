Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 5 Top Moments LIVE: Deepika Kumari progresses; Lakshya, Sindhu secure wins

Deepika Kumari has made it to the Round of 16 of women’s archery after beating Estonia’s Reena Parnat and Netherlands’ Quinty Roeffen. She will now face Michelle Kroppen next

Lakshya Sen progressed to the men’s singles Round of 16 after beating Indonesia’s Jonatan Crasto 21-18 21-12

PV Sindhu beat Estonia’s Krista Kuuba 21-5 21-10 to reach the Round of 16 as well

Sreeja Akula beat Zeng Jian of Singapore 4-2 and progressed to the Round of 16, where she will face top seed Yingsha Sun of China

Lovlina Borgohain beat Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad in the women’s 75kg event, and is now one win away from a medal

Swapnil Kushale finished in seventh place of the men’s 50m 3P qualifiers with 590 points, enough to secure a place in the finals of the event

In the same event, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finished 11th and was knocked out

More Shorts

Paris Olympics Day 4 Top Moments in Pictures: Simone Biles clinches gold, China wins Table Tennis MD gold
By Team Sportstar
India at the Olympics: From Bhaker and Bindra to Neeraj, India’s individual medallists in history
By Team Sportstar
Paris 2024: Manu Bhaker admits to making a fake profile to defend PV Sindhu from trolls online
By Team Sportstar