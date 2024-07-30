Paris 2024: Manu Bhaker admits to making a fake profile to defend PV Sindhu from trolls online

Manu Bhaker became the second Indian woman to win two Olympic medals when she won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics
The first Indian to manage the same is badminton ace PV Sindhu, who won a silver and a bronze in the Rio Olympics and Tokyo Games respectively
Her achievement comes after the low of a nightmare debut in the Tokyo Olympics where she couldn’t crack the final of any of her three events
Manu was viciously trolled for her performance, so much so that she was driven to the point of rethinking her future in the sport
After her triumph, Manu spoke to Sportstar about getting triggered by online trolling, especially once when it was not directed at her but at Sindhu
Manu said she once made a fake social media account to defend Sindhu online when she was being dragged by trolls