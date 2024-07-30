Simone Biles - Revisiting the USA gymnast’s challenging Tokyo Olympics campaign ahead of her Paris 2024 run

Simone Biles, a nine-time USA national champion and a seven-time Olympic medallist, is back for her third Olympics

She is set to lead her team in the finals on July 30 this year, participating in all discplines despite nursing a calf discomfort

Incidentally, Biles’ previous Olympic Games experience could potentially haunt her, as she faced ‘twisties’, a mental block in gymnastics that intensified during the Tokyo Olympics

The condition, usually in high-pressure situations, involves losing control midair and feeling unable to land the move, creating a high-risk and dangerous situation

From being at her lowest in Japan’s capital to jumping her way back to the top of gymnastics, the American’s journey in these last three years has shown her mental verve more than anything

Here’s what happened with Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics

Coming into the Tokyo Olympics, the tale surrounding Biles was written before she took to the floor: a near-invincible gymnast aiming to continue her stronghold over events from the mat to the beam

However, there was a twist in the tale. She pulled out of the team final’s vault event

A face ridden with uncertainty, Biles could only complete about one and a half turns, compared to the expected two and a half

While Team USA did well to clinch the silver medal behind Russia, all eyes and ears were on the seven-time Olympic medallist for her unexpected withdrawal mid-final

A day after the team final, Biles announced that she would not participate in the individual all-around final and the vault and uneven bars medal events

Biles nursed that chink in her armour for a week and came back to the competition to win a medal in Tokyo. She clinched a record-equalling seventh Olympic medal after she won the bronze in the beam event

Arriving at the arena about 90 minutes before the final and succeeding in pulling off the double-pike dismount, showed that Biles had shaken off her ‘twisties’ and was back in business once again as if she’d never left

