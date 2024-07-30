Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh secured India’s second medal of the 2024 Paris Olympics by defeating South Korea 16-10 in the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match
In doing so, Bhaker became the first Indian to win multiple medals at the same Olympic Games, and only the second Indian woman to win multiple Olympic medals
This is a first Olympic medal for Sarabjot Singh as well, who is competing in his first Olympic Games and won two medals at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games
Prior to Bhaker, PV Sindhu was the only Indian woman with multiple individual Olympic medals
Bhaker now joins an elite list with Sindhu and Sushil Kumar as the only athletes post-Independence with multiple individual Olympic medals
Bhaker’s other medal was a bronze in women’s 10m air pistol event
She will be in contention for one more medal at these Games, at the women’s 25m pistol event