Manu Bhaker becomes first Indian woman to win multiple medals at the same Olympic Games

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh secured India’s second medal of the 2024 Paris Olympics by defeating South Korea 16-10 in the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match

In doing so, Bhaker became the first Indian to win multiple medals at the same Olympic Games, and only the second Indian woman to win multiple Olympic medals

This is a first Olympic medal for Sarabjot Singh as well, who is competing in his first Olympic Games and won two medals at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games

Prior to Bhaker, PV Sindhu was the only Indian woman with multiple individual Olympic medals

Bhaker now joins an elite list with Sindhu and Sushil Kumar as the only athletes post-Independence with multiple individual Olympic medals

Bhaker’s other medal was a bronze in women’s 10m air pistol event

She will be in contention for one more medal at these Games, at the women’s 25m pistol event

