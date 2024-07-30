Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 4 Highlights: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh make history, SatChi move forward

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh were the highlight of the day, winning India’s second medal of the games with a bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event
Prithviraj Tondaiman was knocked out after finishing 21st in the trap men’s qualification with a score of 118 points
Bhajan Kaur also proved one of the stars of the day, beating Indonesia’s Nurafifah Kamal Syifa and Poland’s Wioleta Myszor to advance to the R16 in archery
Ankita Bhagat bowed out, courtesy of a 4-6 defeat to Poland’s Wiolet Myszor
Captain Harmanpreet SIngh’s brace helped India beat Ireland 2-0 in men’s hockey
Badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured another win, beating Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Fajar Alfian of Indonesia 21-13 21-13
Balraj Panwar finished fifth in the men’s single scull quarterfinal with a time of 7:05.10
Amit Panghal fell to a 4:1 defeat on points to Zimbabwe’s Patrick Chinyemba in the Round of 16 of men’s 51kg boxing