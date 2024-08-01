MagazineBuy Print

Waqar Younis likely to become PCB’s Chief Cricket Officer

The fast bowler, who has been the bowling coach and head coach of the Pakistan team several times, agreed to join the PCB after relocating from Australia to Lahore with his family.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 20:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Waqar, once given his new position, would also be part of the national selection committee and involved in issues linked to central contracts.
Waqar, once given his new position, would also be part of the national selection committee and involved in issues linked to central contracts. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Waqar, once given his new position, would also be part of the national selection committee and involved in issues linked to central contracts. | Photo Credit: AP

Fast-bowling great Waqar Younis is likely to become the new Chief Cricket Officer (CCO) of the Pakistan Cricket Board, having joined the PCB as an advisor to the chairman of cricket affairs, temporarily.

A source aware of the developments said that the former captain had joined the board in a paid position and not in any advisory position.

“Presently, he has been given the title of advisor to the chairman on cricket affairs. But, a new position similar to the one that Rob Key has in the English cricket board is being created for him and would be approved by the Board of Governors,” the source said.

The source added that Waqar, once given his new position, would also be part of the national selection committee and involved in issues linked to central contracts.

ALSO READ: IND vs SL, 1st ODI- “Having this problem is good,” says Rohit on Pant-Rahul wicketkeeper dilemma

He said that Waqar had agreed to join as an advisor but first wanted to get acclimatised to his new role on the board.

He recently worked with various departments to learn about all the cricket-related matters, including international and domestic schedules, preparations and strategies for the coming international games and tests etc.

The fast bowler, who has been the bowling coach and head coach of the Pakistan team several times, agreed to join the PCB after relocating from Australia to Lahore with his family.

“He relocated last year to Lahore,” the source said.

Waqar Younis

Pakistan Cricket Board

