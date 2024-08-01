Paris 2024 Olympics: Sindhu loses to He Bing Jiao in badminton singles to crash out of Summer Games

P.V. Sindhu lost 21-19, 21-14 to sixth-seeded Chinese He Bing Jiao in the round of 16 to crash out of the women’s singles badminton event at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday. This is the first time Sindhu has failed to win an Olympic medal, having won bronze in Tokyo and silver in Rio.
Leading up to this match, He held an 11-9 advantage in the head-to-head record against Sindhu, including the win from their most recent meeting - the 2022 Asian Games quarterfinals. However, Sindhu had defeated He in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Prior to this match, Sindhu had secured a win against world No. 73 Kristin Kuuba of Estonia with a score of 21-5, 21-10, ultimately finishing at the top of her group standings. World No. 13 Sindhu showcased dominance against the 27-year-old Kuuba, securing her third consecutive appearance in the Olympics’ knockout stages.
He Bing will now face China’s Chen Yufei on August 3.
