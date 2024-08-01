MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Sindhu loses to He Bing Jiao in badminton singles to crash out of Summer Games

P.V. Sindhu lost to sixth-seeded Chinese He Bing Jiao in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 23:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s PV Sindhu during a Women’s Singles round of 16 badminton match against China’s He Bing Jiao at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
India’s PV Sindhu during a Women’s Singles round of 16 badminton match against China’s He Bing Jiao at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s PV Sindhu during a Women’s Singles round of 16 badminton match against China’s He Bing Jiao at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI

P.V. Sindhu lost 21-19, 21-14 to sixth-seeded Chinese He Bing Jiao in the round of 16 to crash out of the women’s singles badminton event at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday. This is the first time Sindhu has failed to win an Olympic medal, having won bronze in Tokyo and silver in Rio.

Leading up to this match, He held an 11-9 advantage in the head-to-head record against Sindhu, including the win from their most recent meeting - the 2022 Asian Games quarterfinals. However, Sindhu had defeated He in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Prior to this match, Sindhu had secured a win against world No. 73 Kristin Kuuba of Estonia with a score of 21-5, 21-10, ultimately finishing at the top of her group standings. World No. 13 Sindhu showcased dominance against the 27-year-old Kuuba, securing her third consecutive appearance in the Olympics’ knockout stages.

He Bing will now face China’s Chen Yufei on August 3.

Related Topics

Badminton /

He Bingjiao /

P. V. Sindhu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze; Sindhu crashes out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6 — Aug 1 updates: PV Sindhu loses in straight games to China’s He Bing Jiao in pre-quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sindhu loses to He Bing Jiao in badminton singles to crash out of Summer Games
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 6 Top Moments LIVE: Swapnil wins bronze in men’s 50m rifle 3P; Sat-Chi knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL: East Bengal signs shield-winning defender Hector Yuste
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sindhu loses to He Bing Jiao in badminton singles to crash out of Summer Games
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6: August 2 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics, Indian Badminton wrap: Lakshya Sen’s medal chances still alive
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 7: Indians in action today — August 2 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: What are the winners given during the medal ceremony?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze; Sindhu crashes out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6 — Aug 1 updates: PV Sindhu loses in straight games to China’s He Bing Jiao in pre-quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sindhu loses to He Bing Jiao in badminton singles to crash out of Summer Games
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 6 Top Moments LIVE: Swapnil wins bronze in men’s 50m rifle 3P; Sat-Chi knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL: East Bengal signs shield-winning defender Hector Yuste
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment