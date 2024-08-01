Paris 2024 Olympics: What are the winners given during the medal ceremony?

The winners at the Paris Olympics 2024 have been awarded a brown-coloured rectangular box along with their medals and a Games mascot.

The box has garnered significant attention from spectators across the globe with respect to its content.

“The box measuring around 40 centimetres contains the official poster for the event. The poster is designed by a French artist Ugo Gattoni,” the official website of the Olympics wrote.

Even the mascot, named Phryge, is customised according to the medal won by an athlete. Gold, silver or bronze medals are represented by the emblem sewn onto the mascot’s belly.

The Paralympic Games, which are scheduled to commence on August 27, will also present a poster to the medal winners. Its design, however, will be revealed closer to the competition.