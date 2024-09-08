Portugal vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League LIVE stream info: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action?

Portugal will face Scotland in a UEFA Nations League Group A1 match at the Estadio do Benfica in Lisbon on Sunday.

Selecao is coming into the fixture after a 2-1 win over Croatia, a match that was marked by Cristiano Ronaldo’s 900th career goal. The Portuguese skipper became the first player to do so in the history of the sport.

On the other hand, the Scots are coming on the back of a 2-3 loss to Poland.

When will Portugal vs Scotland kickoff?

The UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Scotland will kickoff at 12:15 am IST on Monday at Estadio do Benfica in Lisbon.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Portugal vs Scotland in India?

The LIVE telecast of Portugal vs Scotland will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of Portugal vs Scotland in India?

The LIVE stream of Portugal vs Scotland will be available on the SonyLIV platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned for all the updates on Sportstar’s website and app.