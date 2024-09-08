ISL 2024-25: Vishal Kaith extends Mohun Bagan stay until 2029

Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith extended his stay at Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) till 2029 after penning a new contract, the Indian Super League (ISL) side announced on Sunday.
“I want to play for Mohun Bagan forever. It is the love and affection of the fans here that have kept me from leaving, despite offers from other clubs. That’s why I have signed to such a long commitment,” Kaith said.
The 28-year-old custodian joined the Mariners from Chennaiyin FC ahead of the 2022-23 season. In his debut campaign in the green and maroon threads, he clinched the ‘Golden Glove’ award.
In his two seasons at the club, Kaith has won the ISL League Shield, ISL Cup and the Durand Cup.
READ | It will be make-or-break for India against Syria in Intercontinental Cup 2024 decider
In the recently concluded 2024 Durand Cup, Kaith came in clutch during the penalty shootout win over Punjab FC to help MBSG reach the final.
