ISL 2024-25: Vishal Kaith extends Mohun Bagan stay until 2029

Vishal Kaith joined Mohun Bagan ahead of the 2022-23 season and has won multiple trophies with the club in two seasons.

Published : Sep 08, 2024 15:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith during the Durand Cup final.
Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith during the Durand Cup final. | Photo Credit:  DEBASISH BHADURI
Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith during the Durand Cup final. | Photo Credit:  DEBASISH BHADURI

Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith extended his stay at Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) till 2029 after penning a new contract, the Indian Super League (ISL) side announced on Sunday.

“I want to play for Mohun Bagan forever. It is the love and affection of the fans here that have kept me from leaving, despite offers from other clubs. That’s why I have signed to such a long commitment,” Kaith said.

The 28-year-old custodian joined the Mariners from Chennaiyin FC ahead of the 2022-23 season. In his debut campaign in the green and maroon threads, he clinched the ‘Golden Glove’ award.

In his two seasons at the club, Kaith has won the ISL League Shield, ISL Cup and the Durand Cup.

It will be make-or-break for India against Syria in Intercontinental Cup 2024 decider

In the recently concluded 2024 Durand Cup, Kaith came in clutch during the penalty shootout win over Punjab FC to help MBSG reach the final.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

