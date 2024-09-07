MagazineBuy Print

Indian football: Rangdajied United FC from Shillong partners with Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC

Published : Sep 07, 2024 22:33 IST , Shillong - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File Photo: Bengaluru FC in action during the Durand Cup 2024.
infoIcon

File Photo: Bengaluru FC in action during the Durand Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

City-based Rangdajied United FC have signed a “strategic” Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bengaluru FC, one of India’s leading clubs, with an aim to expose the region’s young players to the ISL club’s elite football environment.

The partnership aims to create enhanced opportunities for player development and the professional growth of coaches, strengthening the football ecosystem of RUFC, Meghalaya and beyond.

The collaboration will provide young footballers from Rangdajied United FC with a clear and structured path to higher levels of professional football.

Through scouting, training programmes, and exposure to Bengaluru FC’s elite football environment, players will have access to opportunities that could propel them to national and international platforms.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Rodrygo’s strike helps Brazil beat Ecuador 1-0

As part of the MoU, both clubs will work together to create programs that focus on improving coaching standards.

Rangdajied United FC’s coaches will benefit from workshops, mentorships, and practical training sessions conducted by experienced Bengaluru FC staff, ensuring they have the necessary tools to foster and guide young talent with the latest techniques and knowledge.

Speaking on the occasion, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, president of Rangdajied United FC, said: “This partnership with Bengaluru FC is a significant step forward for our club and for the broader football community in Meghalaya.” Bengaluru FC’s director of football, Darren Caldiera shared their thoughts on the collaboration, stating: “Our partnership with Rangdajied United FC will go a long way in helping us expand our talent pool and find the best young players in Meghalaya and the surrounding regions.

