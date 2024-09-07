Uruguay’s Luis Suarez bids farewell in goalless draw with Paraguay

Paraguay held Uruguay to a goalless draw in its South American World Cup qualifier on Friday, with striker Luis Suarez bringing his 17-year international career to an end at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo.

The 37-year-old forward reached 143 appearances for Uruguay, finishing as its all-time leading scorer with 69 goals.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who finished third in the Copa America, played without five players from their starting line-up, including Darwin Nunez, who was suspended for their involvement in clashes with fans following the defeat to Colombia in the continental showpiece in July.

Uruguay wasted several chances, most notably a first-half right-footed volley from Suarez that struck the post after Facundo Pellistri’s cross.

Paraguay also created clear-cut opportunities, with Miguel Almiron coming closest only to be denied by goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, but neither side managed to capitalise.

Uruguay remains second in the World Cup qualifying standings with 14 points, four behind leader Argentina. It faces Venezuela on Tuesday, while Paraguay takes on Brazil.