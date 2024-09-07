MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nations League: Erling Haaland, Norway kept scoreless by Kazakhstan’s five-man defense; Turkey held to 0-0 draw by Wales

Haaland failed to hit the target with any of his four shots during a match in which Norway had 65 per cent of the possession and produced 19 shots to Kazakhstan’s four.

Published : Sep 07, 2024 10:09 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
Erling Haaland still needs two more goals to match Norway record-goalscorer Jorgen Juve, who scored 33 from 1928-37.
Erling Haaland still needs two more goals to match Norway record-goalscorer Jorgen Juve, who scored 33 from 1928-37. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Erling Haaland still needs two more goals to match Norway record-goalscorer Jorgen Juve, who scored 33 from 1928-37. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Maybe the English Premier League teams struggling to contain Erling Haaland should consider employing the 5-4-1 formation that Kazakhstan used against Norway on Friday.

Kazakhstan’s yellow-clad defenders swarmed around Haaland for the full 90 minutes of a 0-0 draw in the Nations League and kept the striker scoreless following his consecutive hat tricks in the Premier League.

Haaland failed to hit the target with any of his four shots during a match in which Norway had 65 per cent of the possession and produced 19 shots to Kazakhstan’s four.

Haaland has seven goals in three Premier League matches for Manchester City this season and hadn’t been held scoreless for nearly a month — since City won the Community Shield in a penalty shootout over Manchester United on Aug. 10. Haaland did find the target in the shootout of the Community Shield, though.

Haaland has been the joint top scorer with six goals in each of the past two editions of the Nations League. Overall, he has 31 goals in 34 matches for Norway.

He still needs two more goals to match Norway record-holder Jørgen Juve, who scored 33 from 1928-37.

ALSO READ | Nations League: Kevin De Bruyne’s double helps Belgium beat Israel 3-1 in match behind closed doors

On Wednesday, Haaland was among the 30 players nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

Norway is in League B of the Nations League, in a group with Austria and Slovenia, who drew 1-1 after both sides advanced to the knockout stages of the European Championship

Euro 2024 quarterfinalist Turkey was held to 0-0 at Wales after playing the final half hour with 10 men after Baris Alper Yilmaz was sent off for two yellows.

Former Wales captain Craig Bellamy made his debut as Wales coach — his first senior coaching role.

Iceland beat Montenegro 2-0 with goals from Orri Steinn Oskarsson and Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson.

Romania won 3-0 at Kosovo and Cyprus beat Lithuania 1-0.

The European qualifying groups for the 2026 World Cup will be drawn in Zurich in December, likely with seedings decided by FIFA world rankings updated in November after Nations League group play ends.

Related stories

Related Topics

Erling Haaland /

UEFA Nations League /

Turkey /

Craig Bellamy /

Wales

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nations League: Erling Haaland, Norway kept scoreless by Kazakhstan’s five-man defense; Turkey held to 0-0 draw by Wales
    AP
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, Day 3: IND A 164/4 vs IND B; IND C 19/0, needs 214 to win vs IND D
    Team Sportstar
  3. Uruguay’s Luis Suarez bids farewell in goalless draw with Paraguay
    Reuters
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Old school rigour and solid support behind Manav Suthar’s imperious bowling automations
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Nations League: Kevin De Bruyne’s double helps Belgium beat Israel 3-1 in match behind closed doors
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Uruguay’s Luis Suarez bids farewell in goalless draw with Paraguay
    Reuters
  2. Nations League: Erling Haaland, Norway kept scoreless by Kazakhstan’s five-man defense; Turkey held to 0-0 draw by Wales
    AP
  3. Nations League: Kevin De Bruyne’s double helps Belgium beat Israel 3-1 in match behind closed doors
    Reuters
  4. Nations League: Italy comes from behind to stun France in 3-1 win
    Reuters
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Rodrygo’s strike helps Brazil beat Ecuador 1-0
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nations League: Erling Haaland, Norway kept scoreless by Kazakhstan’s five-man defense; Turkey held to 0-0 draw by Wales
    AP
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, Day 3: IND A 164/4 vs IND B; IND C 19/0, needs 214 to win vs IND D
    Team Sportstar
  3. Uruguay’s Luis Suarez bids farewell in goalless draw with Paraguay
    Reuters
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Old school rigour and solid support behind Manav Suthar’s imperious bowling automations
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Nations League: Kevin De Bruyne’s double helps Belgium beat Israel 3-1 in match behind closed doors
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment