Nations League: Kevin De Bruyne’s double helps Belgium beat Israel 3-1 in match behind closed doors

De Bruyne’s double came one day after he had emphasised his commitment to the Belgian side, ending months of speculation over his future with the national team.

Published : Sep 07, 2024 09:51 IST , DEBRECEN, Hungary - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring its first goal with Jeremy Doku, Arthur Theate and Wout Faes.
Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring its first goal with Jeremy Doku, Arthur Theate and Wout Faes. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring its first goal with Jeremy Doku, Arthur Theate and Wout Faes. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kevin De Bruyne netted twice to lead Belgium to a 3-1 win over Israel in its opening Nations League clash on Friday, played behind closed doors in neutral Hungary because of security concerns.

Belgium’s captain put his side ahead after 21 minutes but Israel equalised nine minutes before the break despite spending most of the half defending at Debrecen’s Nagyerdei Stadion.

Youri Tielemans restored Belgium’s lead directly after halftime and De Bruyne tucked away a penalty soon after to extend its advantage.

Belgium could afford to waste another penalty as it went top of League A Group 2 alongside with Italy, who beat France 3-1 in Paris in Friday’s other group game.

De Bruyne’s double came one day after he had emphasised his commitment to the Belgian side, ending months of speculation over his future with the national team.

The 33-year-old had complained about the prospect of playing too many matches and left his future with Belgium uncertain after the European Championship in mid-year.

But there was no doubting his appetite as he led the early attacks and ghosted in unmarked to get onto the end of Jeremy Doku’s cross from the left for the opening goal.

ALSO READ | Nations League: Italy comes from behind to stun France in 3-1 win

Israel, however, was level in the 36th minute when Anan Khalaili’s header took a wicked deflection off Timothy Castagne.

De Bruyne had lost possession, leading to a rare Israeli attack with Idan Nachmlas whipping in a cross that Khalaili met in the box and then went flying in off the Belgian fullback.

Initially it was awarded to the Israeli forward, who plays his club football in Belgium, but later changed by UEFA to an own goal.

Belgium wasted no time restoring its superiority after halftime as Wout Faes’ cross was cleverly flicked back by Lois Openda into the path of Tielemans, who cracked home a strong shot from close range in the 48th minute

Four minutes later, De Bruyne tucked away a spot kick when Openda was brought down by Raz Schlomo.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Rodrygo’s strike helps Brazil beat Ecuador 1-0

But he was not tempted to go for a hat-trick when Israel gave away another penalty four minutes thereafter, with Openda again upended in a clumsy clip from behind by Sagiv Jehezkel.

Instead, De Bruyne allowed Openda to take it and a tame shot was saved by Yoav Gerafi.

Friday’s match had been moved to Hungary when the Belgian football association was unable to find a municipality in its country willing to host the game because of security fears.

The Israel-Gaza conflict has also forced Israeli teams to move their home fixtures abroad.

Israel will host Italy in its next Nations League game in Budapest on Monday while Belgium meets France in Lyon at the same time. 

Related Topics

Kevin De Bruyne /

Youri Tielemans /

Belgium /

UEFA Nations League /

Lois Openda

