Intercontinental Cup: With football in his blood, Kiyan Nassiri raring to go for Blue Tigers under Manolo Marquez

Nassiri was an unused substitute in India’s goalless draw against Mauritius in the opening match of the tournament. But he is raring to get some minutes in the second and final match against Syria.

Published : Sep 06, 2024 19:39 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

Aneesh Dey
Asked about competing for the striker spot, Nassiri said he is flexible in playing anywhere in the forward line - be it on the flanks or as the sole striker. 
Asked about competing for the striker spot, Nassiri said he is flexible in playing anywhere in the forward line - be it on the flanks or as the sole striker.
Asked about competing for the striker spot, Nassiri said he is flexible in playing anywhere in the forward line - be it on the flanks or as the sole striker.

Life changed overnight for Kiyan Nassiri on January 29, 2022. At the tender age of 22, he achieved something most players dream of in Indian football. He scored a hat-trick in the Kolkata Derby.

His second-half hat-trick (64, 90+2’, 90+3’) propelled Mohun Bagan Super Giant (then ATK Mohun Bagan) to a 3-1 comeback win against East Bengal.

Kiyan Nassiri Giri of ATK Mohun Bagan celebrates after scoring the hat-trick against East Bengal in the Indian Super League.
Kiyan Nassiri Giri of ATK Mohun Bagan celebrates after scoring the hat-trick against East Bengal in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL
Kiyan Nassiri Giri of ATK Mohun Bagan celebrates after scoring the hat-trick against East Bengal in the Indian Super League.

But it has been a stop-start scenario for Nassiri since, who has football in his blood, being the son of East Bengal legend Jamshed Nassiri.

Due to Mohun Bagan’s stacked attacking line-up, he made just six starts across three seasons for the club and thus, moved to Chennaiyin FC this summer for more game time under Owen Coyle.

In September, Nassiri received his first national team call-up as new India head coach Manolo Marquez, for the Intercontinental Cup 2024.

“I am happy after my national team call-up and happy to be here. This camp is special. I’m at a new club and now, the atmosphere is new here as well,” Nassiri said ahead of an India training session on Friday.

Nassiri was an unused substitute in India’s goalless draw against Mauritius in their opening match of the tournament. But he is raring to get some minutes in the second and final match against Syria.

“If I train well, I’ll get an opportunity. It’s going to happen sooner or later. I’m okay with that [waiting for my chance]. We are looking forward to the next game. Again, whether I’m a sub(stitute), or I get to play, that’s up to the coach,” the 23-year-old said.

Nassiri admitted that there was scope for improvement but stressed that the team had not trained enough and was still getting used to Manolo’s system. 
Nassiri admitted that there was scope for improvement but stressed that the team had not trained enough and was still getting used to Manolo's system.
Nassiri admitted that there was scope for improvement but stressed that the team had not trained enough and was still getting used to Manolo's system.

It turned out to be a frustrating evening for India as it was held to a goalless draw against lower-ranked Mauritius.

Nassiri admitted that there was scope for improvement but stressed that the team had not trained enough and was still getting used to Manolo’s system.

“There is no point in finding excuses but I hope it goes well for us. We are trying our best,” said Nassiri.

Currently, there is a battle for the No. 9 spot in the Indian team, with the Blue Tigers yet to find their next first-choice striker for the long term.

Against Mauritius, Nassiri’s former teammate Manvir Singh had occupied the role. Asked about competing for the striker spot, Nassiri said he is flexible in playing anywhere in the forward line - be it on the flanks or as the sole striker.

Related Topics

Kiyan Nassiri /

Chennaiyin FC /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Indian football team /

Owen Coyle /

Manolo Marquez

