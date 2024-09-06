Igor Stimac did a very good job as India coach: Manolo Márquez

Indian senior national team manager Manolo Márquez said in Hyderabad on that the team could have got more time to prepare for the Intercontinental cup, but added that he does not want to complain regarding things that are not in his control

“With two training sessions, it is difficult to change much, we have players from about 7-8 different teams with each playing their different style” he said on the eve of IndIa’s match against Mauritius.

He hoped that things will be more streamlined during the second FIFA window when ISL will be in progress.

When asked about the coaching style of his predecessor Igor Stimac, Marquez said that he has a great relationship with the Croat and doesn’t think that there should be any comparison with him