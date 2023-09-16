VIDEO: Xavi Hernandez ‘saddened’ by Spain’s women’s team saga

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez is “saddened” by the situation involving Spain’s women’s World Cup-winning squad, after 39 players announced they would refuse to play upcoming matches despite the resignation of Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales.

“This is the best moment in the history of Spanish women’s football, but the situation is chaotic,” Xavi says, adding, “I hope that everything will be resolved for the sake of Spanish sport.”

The new coach of Spain’s women’s team, Montse Tomé, had to delay the announcement of her first squad Friday after nearly all of the country’s World Cup-winning players maintained their boycott of the national team as part of their fight against sexism in football.

Spain coach Montse Tomé was set to announce her squad on Friday. But 20 minutes before she was supposed to hold a news conference, the federation said it was postponed to a time to be determined.

The federation said the players had rejected their attempts to convince them to return to the team early on Friday.

That leaves Tomé with the difficult decision of whether to still call up the players revolting, or select a completely different team for upcoming Nations League games against Sweden and Switzerland on Sept. 22 and 26. According to Spanish sports law, athletes are required to answer the call of its national teams unless there are circumstances that impede them from playing, such as an injury.

Spain’s women have had little chance to celebrate their greatest football achievement because Luis Rubiales, the now former president of the federation, caused an uproar when he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the awards ceremony in Sydney on Aug. 20.