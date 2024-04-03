MagazineBuy Print

Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal Super Giant, ISL 10 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch KBFC v EBFC?

Kerala Blasters takes on East Bengal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Wednesday and the Kolkata giant which is second from bottom of the ISL table with 18 points and has only won one of its last five games.

Published : Apr 03, 2024 13:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic with players during a practice session.
Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic with players during a practice session. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT/The Hindu
infoIcon

Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic with players during a practice session. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT/The Hindu

PREVIEW

Multiple injuries and the hot weather have posed problems for Kerala Blasters this season and the tight Indian Super League (ISL) schedule has only added to Ivan Vukomanovic’s headache.

As the Blasters meet East Bengal at the Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday, coach Vukomanovic will be working out strategies to keep his players fresh for the matches ahead and the playoffs.

“Before we left for Jamshedpur (for the March 30 match against Jamshedpur FC), we were sitting and saying...next two weeks we have four games, four training sessions and 10 flights.

“So you think, how do you refresh and rest players so that they are capable of coming to the pitch, whether home or away, and perform to get victories? This is my concern as a coach,” said Vukomanovic here on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | ISL 2023-24: Injury-stricken Kerala Blasters looks for league-double over East Bengal

“So probably tomorrow, you have to rotate... at least five or six players that you have on the bench and bring in others because a couple of hours after the game, we need to fly to Guwahati (for the April 6 game against NorthEast United).”

The good news is the team’s star Adrian Luna is back to training, after his injury and surgery, which offers hope that he could come later for the crucial matches.

Blasters (30 points), who are fifth in the standings, had beaten East Bengal (currently 11th with 18 points) 2-1 when they last met on November 4.

-Stan Rayan

When and Where will Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal ISL 10 be played?
The Indian Super League match, Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Kerala on Wednesday, April 3 at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal in ISL 10?
The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and East Bengal will be live telecast on the Sports18 SD and HD channel. It can also be live streamed on JioCinema.

Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

