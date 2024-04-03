Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE score, ISL 10: KBFC v EBFC updates, Where to watch, Preview, Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST

- April 03, 2024 17:01Preview
Multiple injuries and the hot weather have posed problems for Kerala Blasters this season and the tight Indian Super League (ISL) schedule has only added to Ivan Vukomanovic’s headache.
As the Blasters meet East Bengal at the Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday, coach Vukomanovic will be working out strategies to keep his players fresh for the matches ahead and the playoffs.
Read the full preview HERE
ISL 2023-24: Injury-stricken Kerala Blasters looks for league-double over East Bengal
KBFC vs EBFC: Kerala Blasters (30 points), which is are fifth in the standings, had beaten East Bengal (currently 11th with 18 points) 2-1 when they last met on November 4.
When and Where will Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal ISL 10 be played?
The Indian Super League match, Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Kerala on Wednesday, April 3 at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal in ISL 10?
The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and East Bengal will be live telecast on the Sports18 SD and HD channel. It can also be live-streamed on JioCinema.
