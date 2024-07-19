Women’s Asia Cup 2024; India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head record of IND v PAK in T20Is

The Indian women’s cricket team opens its campaign in the Asia Cup 2024 on Friday when it faces arch-rivals Pakistan at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

In T20 Internationals, the women in blue have a clear edge in terms of past meetings. Moreover, in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup alone, India has just lost once to its neighbours in four editions of the tournament.

The last time the Indian women beat Pakistan women in the T20 format of the Asian competition was in the 2018 edition. India beat Pakistan by seven wickets, but went on to lose the tournament to Bangladesh in Kuala Lumpur.

In the 2022 edition, which was the last time the T20 format of the tournament was held, Pakistan beat India by 13 runs in Sylhet. This is the women in green’s only win against India in the history of Women’s T20 Asia Cup.