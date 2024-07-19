MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s Asia Cup 2024; India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head record of IND v PAK in T20Is

In T20 Internationals, the women in blue have a clear edge in terms of past meetings, and in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup alone, India has just lost once to its neighbours in four editions of the tournament.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 11:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
In the Women’s T20 Asia Cup alone, India has just lost once to its neighbours in four editions of the tournament.
In the Women’s T20 Asia Cup alone, India has just lost once to its neighbours in four editions of the tournament. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

In the Women’s T20 Asia Cup alone, India has just lost once to its neighbours in four editions of the tournament. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian women’s cricket team opens its campaign in the Asia Cup 2024 on Friday when it faces arch-rivals Pakistan at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

In T20 Internationals, the women in blue have a clear edge in terms of past meetings. Moreover, in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup alone, India has just lost once to its neighbours in four editions of the tournament.

The last time the Indian women beat Pakistan women in the T20 format of the Asian competition was in the 2018 edition. India beat Pakistan by seven wickets, but went on to lose the tournament to Bangladesh in Kuala Lumpur.

In the 2022 edition, which was the last time the T20 format of the tournament was held, Pakistan beat India by 13 runs in Sylhet. This is the women in green’s only win against India in the history of Women’s T20 Asia Cup.

All-time head-to-head record of India women vs Pakistan women (T20Is)
Matches played: 11
India: 14
Pakistan: 3
All-time head-to-head record of India women vs Pakistan women (T20 Asia Cup)
Matches played: 6
India: 5
Pakistan: 1
Last five meetings between India women vs Pakistan women (T20Is)
February 12, 2023: India beat Pakistan by seven wickets (Newlands; ICC Women’s T20 World Cup)
October 7, 2022: Pakistan beat India by four wickets (Sylhet International Stadium, Women’s T20 Asia Cup)
July 31, 2022: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets (Edgbaston, Commonwealth Games)
November 11, 2018: India beat Pakistan by seven wickets (Providence, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup)
June 9, 2018: India beat Pakistan by seven wickets (Kinrara Academy Oval, Women’s T20 Asia Cup)

Related Topics

India women /

India Women vs Pakistan Women /

Women's Asia Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giants signs Greg Stewart
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Asia Cup 2024; India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head record of IND v PAK in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan LIVE telecast: When and where to watch IND v PAK
    Team Sportstar
  4. MLS modifies rules to improve flexibility in how teams add world-class or developing players
    AP
  5. Former Australian IOC official and Olympian Kevan Gosper dies aged 90
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Women’s Asia Cup 2024; India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head record of IND v PAK in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan LIVE telecast: When and where to watch IND v PAK
    Team Sportstar
  3. ECB confirms formation of Tier 2 and Tier 3 in women’s domestic structure
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Full squads of all teams, captains, injury updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Which is the most successful team in the tournament’s history?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giants signs Greg Stewart
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Asia Cup 2024; India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head record of IND v PAK in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan LIVE telecast: When and where to watch IND v PAK
    Team Sportstar
  4. MLS modifies rules to improve flexibility in how teams add world-class or developing players
    AP
  5. Former Australian IOC official and Olympian Kevan Gosper dies aged 90
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment