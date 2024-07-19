PAK 10/1 (2)

Pooja Vastrakar shares new ball duties with Renuka Singh. Has a rising ball, going into the left-hander. Muneeba manages to get a single. Harmanpreet Kaur makes a change to her field to accommodate Vastrakar’s short-pitched abilities and it pays off. Gull Feroza is up to the task as she picks up the short ball from the Indian seamer and swats it to the midwicket fence for FOUR. But India will have the last laugh. Gull Feroza creates a big top edge and Harmanpreet takes the catch at short mid-on.

WICKET Gull Feroza c Kaur b Vastrakar 5 (5b 1x4 0x6) SR: 100

Sidra Amin is the new batter and will see off Pooja safely.