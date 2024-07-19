- July 19, 2024 19:5313th over
Renuka returns for her second spell. Swing and a miss from Tuba in the first ball, followed by another dot ball, this time right at the batter’s feet.
- July 19, 2024 19:51W60/4 in 12 overs
WICKET! Nida Dar goes for the big shot but doesn’t get enough distance as Hemlatha is there at long-on to take the catch. Deepti Sharma picks up her first wicket of the match. Dar goes for eight in 11 balls. Just three runs off the over.
- July 19, 2024 19:4457/3 in 11 overs
Vastrakar is back for her second spell. On her return, she bowls a wide to skipper Nida. The batter cuts it towards short cover for a single. Sidra hits it towards square leg but good fielding from the Indian fielder to restrict it to just a single. Goof up from Shefali at mid-on as there was a clear chance of runout, but the misfield gives the Pakistani batter enough time to get back to the crease.
- July 19, 2024 19:42PAK 53/3 in 10 Overs
Shreyanka Patil continues. Reverse sweeps are saving Pakistan here. Sidra uses it to get out a straightening ball to the point fence. Shreyanka oversteps in firing the next ball in. Error in trying to get it in faster. Arm ball, which got her a wicket. She throws in a bumper to try and fox the batter. Sidra tries to cut it, but is all over it. Can’t get the boundary, just a single. Seven runs come off the over eventually, but smart bowling from Shreyanka who is alive to how conditions are impacting the ball.
- July 19, 2024 19:38PAK 46/3 (9)
Radha Yadav continues. A quiet over from her as Nida Dar and Sidra Amin choose to be a bit more cautious.
- July 19, 2024 19:35WPAK 41/3 (8) - Shreyanka takes out Aliya Riaz
Shreyanka Patil comes in. Spin from both ends now. Starts with a dot ball. Fuller and right to the stumps. Sidra is happy to defend. Big appeal off the second one as Sidra again goes down on one knee to sweep the ball. She cops the blow on her body triggering a big LBW appeal but it looks like it could miss leg and so the umpire isn’t interested. There’s a very square fielder to take the sweeps out of the equation and trouble Pakistan. Sidra gets a single through midwicket. Keeps sticking to that full nagging length, keeping the stumps in play. Shreyanka goes full to Aliya who tries to flick it off on the leg side but ends up producing a big edge which goes straight to Jemimah Rodrigues at midwicket. Quite loopy this delivery from Shreyanka and she has her first Asia Cup wicket. Helped question a restless Aliya Riaz and eventually send her back. Pakistan in all kinds of trouble. Captain Nida Dar is the new batter.
WICKET Aliya Riaz c Rodrigues b Patil 6 (11b 1x4 0x6) SR: 54.54
- July 19, 2024 19:31PAK 40/2 (7)
Radha Yadav comes in for her first. Goes full and Aliya RIaz is happy to defend. She concedes a wide as another fuller delivery goes down leg. Aliya will get a single two balls later, through midwicket. A single for Sidra Amin will round off the over. Quiet one from Radha.
- July 19, 2024 19:25PAK 37/2 (6) First hint of spin
Deepti is brought on to round off the PowerPlay. Sidra reverse sweeps for four. Good confident start for the Pakistani batter. Sidra is sweeping and pulling her way to runs.. She does the same for a single through deep midwicket. Aliya Riaz then manages to find the boundary herself, with some help from a misfield from Renuka Singh at short fine leg. It went through her. Deepti isn’t happy, Harmanpreet isn’t happy. Aliya Riaz gets a single to round off the over. 10 runs off the over.
- July 19, 2024 19:24PAK 27/2 (5)
Renuka continues. Harman continues with pace. Renuka sticking to her fuller deliveries. Sidra has switched to a kind of cautious shell. She needs to break free and is trying her best to get the ball away but Renuka is allowing her no room or width to try and get the ball away. There was an lbw appeal, but it sounded like it was bat first and could potentially be drifting down leg. Umpire wasn’t interested. India didn’t persist. Big inside edge again but Sidra Amin’s sweep will give her a run and get her off strike. She will be happy with that. Aliya Riaz is on strike. She brings so much experience to this side but has struggled with inconsistency.
- July 19, 2024 19:20WPAK 26/2 (4) - Vastrakar sends back Muneeba
Sidra begins confidently, running two through an unmanned midwicket region. Pooja then swaps to a shorter length that stays a bit low. A single is run. A nice cut from Muneeba off a fuller ball from Pooja finds the boundary ropes. Muneeba tries to do the same thing except Pooja has dragged her length back with a short ball pitching up. A shoddy shot finds its way to Jemimah Rodrigues at mid-off. Both openers back in the hut for Pakistan
WICKET Muneeba Ali c Rodrigues b Vastrakar 11 (11b 2x4 0x6) SR: 100
- July 19, 2024 19:15PAK 19/1 (3)
Renuka returns for her second. A dot ball for Sidra Amin to start, but middles the ball nicely to get the ball over point for FOUR. Radha Yadav dove to try and get a hand on it but to no avail. Sidra gets a single after getting down on one knee to get the ball to fine leg. A few dots later, Renuka sends a fuller delivery outside off and Muneeba moves to swat it to the backward square leg. FOUR. A manufactured shot that and done quite well.
- July 19, 2024 19:09WPAK 10/1 (2)
Pooja Vastrakar shares new ball duties with Renuka Singh. Has a rising ball, going into the left-hander. Muneeba manages to get a single. Harmanpreet Kaur makes a change to her field to accommodate Vastrakar’s short-pitched abilities and it pays off. Gull Feroza is up to the task as she picks up the short ball from the Indian seamer and swats it to the midwicket fence for FOUR. But India will have the last laugh. Gull Feroza creates a big top edge and Harmanpreet takes the catch at short mid-on.
WICKET Gull Feroza c Kaur b Vastrakar 5 (5b 1x4 0x6) SR: 100
Sidra Amin is the new batter and will see off Pooja safely.
- July 19, 2024 19:04PAK 4/0 (1 over)
Renuka to begin from the Press Box end. The Indian pacer has chosen to drift a little outside off for the first two balls and on a fuller length. Just a single for leg bye to begin with. Muneeba gets a single with a nudge to third man. A yorker negotiated for a single by Gull Feroza. Muneeba ends the over with a single, cut to point. Tight over this from Renuka.
- July 19, 2024 18:46Changes for India
Dayalan Hemalatha, who missed two games vs South Africa due to a suspected ankle niggle, is back in the lineup. Renuka Singh returns and will replace Arundhati Reddy. Uma Chetry makes way for Richa Ghosh who sat out two games vs South Africa due to a concussion.
- July 19, 2024 18:40Playing XI: IND V PAK
India Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha,Harmanpreet Kaur,Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur
Pakistan Playing XI: Sidra Amin, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar (C), Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah
- July 19, 2024 18:37TOSS: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat
Nida Dar has chosen to bat first in Dambulla.
- July 19, 2024 18:32Pitch - IND v PAK
The tournament opener between Nepal and UAE was played on the pitch India and Pakistan will play on today. UAE struggled to get going but it looked like a good batting track given what Samjhana managed to do. 65m boundary goes all around so it will take some doing to clear the ropes. Good placement is key. Stump to stump bowling will help bowling sides.
- July 19, 2024 18:10What happened in the tournament opener? A historic win for Nepal
Opener Samjhana Khadka made a breezy, unbeaten fifty and pacer Indu Barma grabbed three wickets as Nepal outclassed UAE by six wickets to make a winning start to their campaign in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup here on Friday.
Khadka (71 not out, 45b, 11x4) played a fine hand to take her side past the target of 116 in 16.1 overs.
The Emirates’ outfit could not fight against the more experienced Nepal bowlers led by Barma (3/19), ending up at a below par 115 for eight.
- July 19, 2024 17:58H2H Record: IND v PAK
In T20 Internationals, the Women in Blue have a clear edge in terms of past meetings. Moreover, in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup alone, India has just lost once to its neighbours in four editions of the tournament.
The last time the Indian women beat Pakistan women in the T20 format of the Asian competition was in the 2018 edition. India beat Pakistan by seven wickets, but went on to lose the tournament to Bangladesh in Kuala Lumpur.
In the 2022 edition, which was the last time the T20 format of the tournament was held, Pakistan beat India by 13 runs in Sylhet. This is the women in green’s only win against India in the history of Women’s T20 Asia Cup.
- July 19, 2024 17:45Match preview: India vs Pakistan in Dambulla
The Women’s Asia Cup is set for a blockbuster start when defending champion India takes on arch-foes Pakistan in a prime-time clash here on Friday, with the eight competing teams hoping to firm up their combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup in October.
Harmanpreet Kaur’s India is the team to beat going into this iteration of the Asia Cup, having won the competition three out of four times in the T20 version and each of the four times in 50-overs format.
Additionally, India is also the most successful team in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 with 17 wins in 20 matches. They beat Bangladesh in the final of the last edition in 2022.
Read more here
Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Dominant India begins title defence with clash against Pakistan
The Women’s Asia Cup is set for a blockbuster start when defending champion India takes on arch-foes Pakistan in a prime-time clash here on Friday, with the eight competing teams hoping to firm up their combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup in October.
- July 19, 2024 17:37Where to watch the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024
The 2024 ACC Women’s Asia Cup will be broadcast in India on the Star Sports Network. It will also be livestreamed on the Disney + Hotstar app. Fans outside India in select countries can catch the live coverage of the games on the Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel.
