Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Dominant India begins title defence with clash against Pakistan

Harmanpreet Kaur's India is the team to beat going into this iteration of the Asia Cup, having won the competition three out of four times in the T20 version and each of the four times in 50-overs format.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 12:13 IST , Dambulla - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Smriti Mandhana’s rich form with the bat will be India’s greatest weapon at the top of the order when the side goes out to defend its Women’s T20 Asia Cup title in Sri Lanka.
| Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: PTI

The Women’s Asia Cup is set for a blockbuster start when defending champion India takes on arch-foes Pakistan in a prime-time clash here on Friday, with the eight competing teams hoping to firm up their combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup in October.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s India is the team to beat going into this iteration of the Asia Cup, having won the competition three out of four times in the T20 version and each of the four times in 50-overs format.

Additionally, India is also the most successful team in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 with 17 wins in 20 matches. They beat Bangladesh in the final of the last edition in 2022.

READ MORE | Shades of Shafali Verma: How the Haryana rockstar manages to stay authentic in a world that wants her to change

India’s record against Pakistan has also been stellar in the shortest format with 11 wins against three defeats in 14 matches so far and Kaur’s team will lean on it in addition to the rich form shown in recent outings to clinch the Group A clash here.

While India is coming off a 1-1 draw against South Africa earlier this month with the second of the three T20Is being washed out, Pakistan will be short on game-time as well as confidence since its last outing was in England in May when the host blanked them 3-0.

Smriti Mandhana’s rich form with the bat will be India’s greatest weapon at the top of the order but the biggest gain from recent all-format outings has been the way its bowling has shaped up, with pacers and spinners putting on a combined show.

READ MORE | From Vastrakar’s evolution to Mandhana’s purple patch, India ticks most of the boxes as T20 World Cup looms

India pacer Pooja Vastrakar’s eight wickets across three outings against South Africa indicate her form but additionally, Radha Yadav’s successful return to the mix of spinners has been encouraging. The spin attack also includes Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana and the sprightly Shreyanka Patil.

Even though Pakistan retained Nida Dar as skipper for the Asia Cup, the squad has undergone a significant overhaul since the debacle in England.

Three players, Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah, who have not played any matches so far this year, were included with the uncapped Tasmia Rubab, while six others were dropped.

SQUADS:
INDIA: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, D Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana.
PAKISTAN: Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.

Related Topics

India women /

India Women vs Pakistan Women /

Women's Asia Cup

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

