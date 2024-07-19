Women‘s Asia Cup 2024: Khadka, Barma sparkle as Nepal beats UAE by 6 wickets in record win

Opener Samjhana Khadka made a breezy, unbeaten fifty and pacer Indu Barma grabbed three wickets as Nepal outclassed UAE by six wickets to make a winning start to its campaign in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup here on Friday.

Khadka (71 not out, 45b, 11x4) played a fine hand to take her side past the target of 116 in 16.1 overs.

The Emirates’ outfit could not fight against the more experienced Nepal bowlers led by Barma (3/19), ending up at a below par 115 for eight.

ALSO READ | India will look to dominate rivals in Women’s Asia Cup: Harmanpreet

However, Nepal had to go through some anxious moments when it lost three wickets to off-spinner Kavisha Egodage (3/12) that temporarily halted its progress after the Power Play.

But Khadka singlehandedly guided Nepal’s chase, playing shots around the park.

Earlier, Khushi Sharma (36, 39 balls, 2x4) and Egodage (22, 26b, 2x4) arrested a slide after UAE found itself at 38 for three after the PowerPlay.

But their knocks consumed way too many balls and none of the other batters also could give momentum to UAE innings, stumbling against some accurate Nepal bowling.