MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Formula One: Kimi Antonelli to race for Mercedes F1 team from 2025

He will race alongside George Russell and will take the spot which will be left vacant by Lewis Hamilton who will join Ferrari next season.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 12:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy and Mercedes have a seat fitting in the garage during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy and Mercedes have a seat fitting in the garage during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy and Mercedes have a seat fitting in the garage during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Italian driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli is set to race for Mercedes in Formula One from 2025, the team announced on Saturday.

He will race alongside George Russell and will take the spot which will be left vacant by Lewis Hamilton who will join Ferrari next season.

“It is an amazing feeling to be announced as a Mercedes works driver alongside George for 2025. Reaching F1 is a dream I’ve had since I was a small boy,” said Antonelli.

Antonelli crashed heavily on his Formula One practice debut at the Italian Grand Prix on Friday and brought the session to a halt after 10 minutes at Monza when the rear of the Mercedes snapped out of line at high-speed Parabolica and the car spun off into the barriers.

Replacing race regular Russell for the session, he had made an encouraging start with a clean first lap as the early pacesetter. He set the fastest middle sector of the session and was looking to reclaim the fastest time from Hamilton, who had just beaten Antonelli’s first lap by 0.6 seconds.

“He’s a rookie, he’s very young,” team boss Toto Wolff said. “We’re prepared to invest in his future. These moments will happen, and they will continue to happen next year, but there will also be a lot of highlights.”

Wolff said Antonelli would likely be given another go at the Mexico Grand Prix in two months’ time.

(With inputs from AP)

Related Topics

Andrea Kimi Antonelli /

Mercedes /

George Russell /

Toto Wolff

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paralympics 2024, Shooting Live Updates: Swaroop Unhalkar in 15th place after 3rd series in Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification
    Team Sportstar
  2. Formula One: Kimi Antonelli to race for Mercedes F1 team from 2025
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 3 Live Updates: Mandeep Kaur reaches quarterfinals, Sheetal Devi to compete later, latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs BAN LIVE score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Pakistan 118/2; Saim Ayub scores fifty
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Golf Union suspends GC member for ‘‘serious misconduct’‘ in Olympics, official says charges baseless
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Formula One: Kimi Antonelli to race for Mercedes F1 team from 2025
    Team Sportstar
  2. Italian Grand Prix: Renault F1 engine employees stage peaceful protest at Monza
    Reuters
  3. WATCH: Kimi Antonelli crashes in F1 practice debut with Mercedes
    Reuters
  4. Italian GP 2024: Norris ignores F1 championship battle, taking things one race at a time
    Reuters
  5. F1: Monza motivation not enough for a Ferrari win, says Leclerc
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paralympics 2024, Shooting Live Updates: Swaroop Unhalkar in 15th place after 3rd series in Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification
    Team Sportstar
  2. Formula One: Kimi Antonelli to race for Mercedes F1 team from 2025
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 3 Live Updates: Mandeep Kaur reaches quarterfinals, Sheetal Devi to compete later, latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs BAN LIVE score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Pakistan 118/2; Saim Ayub scores fifty
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Golf Union suspends GC member for ‘‘serious misconduct’‘ in Olympics, official says charges baseless
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment