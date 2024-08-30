MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup: Dottin returns for West Indies, Hayley Matthews to captain the side

The biggest development is the return of explosive batter Deandra Dottin to the Windies fold. Two years after a shock retirement announcement, Dottin’s availability will come as a big shot in the arm for the side.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 02:08 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Deandra Dottin of the West Indies
Deandra Dottin of the West Indies | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Deandra Dottin of the West Indies | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cricket West Indies announced its 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in October. The tournament was moved from Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates and will go on from October 3-20.

West Indies are placed in Group B along with Bangladesh, England, Scotland and South Africa.

The squad has a mix of youth and experience under the leadership of skipper Hayley Matthews.

The biggest development is the return of explosive batter Deandra Dottin to the Windies fold. Two years after a shock retirement announcement, Dottin’s availability will come as a big shot in the arm for the side. Dottin had opened up about a “non-conducive” environment within the West Indies set-up but took back her decision last month with the World Cup in mind.

The squad, led by Captain Hayley Matthews, features a mix of experienced players and promising talent, reflecting the depth and versatility of West Indies women’s cricket. 

“We have a well-balanced team with a combination of experience and youth, and we believe this group has what it takes to compete strongly at the T20 World Cup. Our preparation has been thorough, and the management team has worked tirelessly to ensure the players are ready for the challenges ahead,” Head Coach Shane Deitz said of the side.

“The players have shown great commitment and determination throughout our preparations. We are focused on executing our game plan and making the West Indies proud on the world stage.”

West Indies will begin its campaign on October 4 against South Africa.

West Indies Women’s T20 Squad:

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Nerissa Crafton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

West Indies /

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

