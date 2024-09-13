MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first individual to hit one billion followers across all social media platforms

The 39-year-old already has the highest following on Instagram and created multiple YouTube records after opening his channel ‘UR. Cristiano.’

Published : Sep 13, 2024 07:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring a goal.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Portugal and Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo created history, becoming the first individual to hit one billion followers across all social media platforms.

The 39-year-old already has the highest following on Instagram and created multiple YouTube records after opening his channel ‘UR. Cristiano.’

The channel reached 50 million subscribers in under a week, reportedly a record for the platform. It took just 90 minutes to break 1 million subscribers when the first video launched on August 21.

Ronaldo ran a live counter on his YouTube channel, leading up to one billion.

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Portugal /

Al Nassr

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first individual to hit one billion followers across all social media platforms
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan Kishan joins India C playing XI; captain Ruturaj Gaikwad retires hurt
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: Mulani, Kotian lead fightback as India A posts 288/8 vs India D on opening day
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan Kishan century powers India C to dominant start against India B on day one
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: We play cricket to make our father happy, says Musheer Khan
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first individual to hit one billion followers across all social media platforms
    Team Sportstar
  2. ‘Everyone has an opinion’: Ten Hag shrugs off Ronaldo’s criticism
    AP
  3. Kylian Mbappe wins French league ruling, PSG ordered to pay 61 million dollars in unpaid wages
    AP
  4. UEFA needs ‘real football man’: Boban throws shade at incumbent chief Ceferin
    AP
  5. Italy to host Nations League match with Israel in Udine
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first individual to hit one billion followers across all social media platforms
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan Kishan joins India C playing XI; captain Ruturaj Gaikwad retires hurt
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: Mulani, Kotian lead fightback as India A posts 288/8 vs India D on opening day
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan Kishan century powers India C to dominant start against India B on day one
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: We play cricket to make our father happy, says Musheer Khan
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment