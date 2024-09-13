Portugal and Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo created history, becoming the first individual to hit one billion followers across all social media platforms.

The 39-year-old already has the highest following on Instagram and created multiple YouTube records after opening his channel ‘UR. Cristiano.’

The channel reached 50 million subscribers in under a week, reportedly a record for the platform. It took just 90 minutes to break 1 million subscribers when the first video launched on August 21.

Ronaldo ran a live counter on his YouTube channel, leading up to one billion.