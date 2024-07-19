MagazineBuy Print

From becoming champions to Hall of Fame induction, Newport remains special for Paes, Amritraj

Leander Paes and Vijay Amritraj had won one and three singles titles, respectively in Newport, Rhode Island, at the same venue where they will become the first Indians to enter the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 14:19 IST , NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND - 2 MINS READ

Ayon Sengupta
Vijay Amritraj (left) and Leander Paes (right) during their title-winning runs on the grounds of the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island.
Vijay Amritraj (left) and Leander Paes (right) during their title-winning runs on the grounds of the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES
infoIcon

Vijay Amritraj (left) and Leander Paes (right) during their title-winning runs on the grounds of the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

In the picturesque, sunny Newport, Rhode Island – just a few hours away from the hustle bustle of New York City – two Indians are waiting for their turn to enter the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Two hundred and sixty-four people from 27 nations have been honoured with the title before, and Leander Paes and Vijay Amritraj will be the first Indians to join the illustrious club. “Today sitting here at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, I wouldn’t have ever dreamt it,” Paes, the first Asian male player to make the list, said. “Playing street cricket and street football barefoot back in Calcutta, one would have never dreamt that not just one, but two young Indian boys get to sit on the podium.”

READ | Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj and Richard Evans felicitated on sidelines of Wimbledon 2024

For Amritraj, who has straddled many roles – that of a player, diplomat, actor and television pundit – the ambition has always been to be India’s ambassador at the global stage. “Making sure that India was always represented, every single place I played, whether it was a flag, whether it was the anthem, whether it was for four people sitting there or 4,000 people sitting [was important],” Amritraj, who is being inducted as a contributor, said. “It was meant to be India on the world stage and in our sport. And to me, that was always a top priority.”

Three of Amritraj’s 15 singles titles came on the grounds of the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1976, 1980, and 1984. Paes’ only singles title was also won in Newport in 1998.

“I heard of the Hall of Fame the first time when I researched that Vijay had won the singles there. I researched that the grass courts were really low and hence, his slice serve, and his low volleys came into play. I’m not as tall as him, but I figured I could get down low to the grass too because I’m pretty short for a tennis player. And one of the unique things that we share is not just our Davis Cup passion, but also, we are champions at the Hall of Fame,” Paes said about the duo’s connection with Newport.

Talking about his association with the people of India, Amritraj said: “I feel that it’s been a very close relationship between me and the country and the people. The 30 million or so people who live overseas that have made an impact on the world and where India is today.”

