Maria Sharapova and the Bryan Brothers to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2025 

Five-time singles major champion Maria Sharapova and American doubles team Bob and Mike Bryan (Bryan Brothers) will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2025.

Sharapova holds the distinction of being one of only ten women in tennis history to achieve a career singles Grand Slam and topped the world rankings five times throughout her nearly 20-year WTA career.

ALSO READ: Vienna Open - Zverev beats Giron to advance to quarterfinals

The Bryan Brothers teamed together to win 16 major titles throughout their careers and remain the most successful doubles team in ATP Tour history, holding the record for most weeks atop the ATP doubles world rankings (438).

“I am honoured to welcome Maria Sharapova and Bob and Mike Bryan as the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025,” said Kim Clijsters, President of the International Tennis Hall of Fame and Class of 2017 Hall of Famer.

“Beyond each of their historic accomplishments on the court, the Class of 2025 have had such a profound impact on the game of tennis and have inspired multiple generations of fans across the world. We look forward to celebrating them in Newport next year.”

Sharapova and the Bryans will join an elite group of 267 inductees from 28 countries to be presented with the Ultimate Honor in Tennis.