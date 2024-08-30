MagazineBuy Print

Sophie Devine to step down as New Zealand’s T20I captain after World Cup

The 34-year-old has led New Zealand in 56 T20s (25 wins, 28 losses, 1 tied), first captaining the side in a handful of games across 2014-15 before assuming the permanent role in both formats from Amy Satterthwaite in 2020.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 10:37 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Sophie Devine in action.
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Sophie Devine in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand's Sophie Devine in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine will step down as the T20I captain after the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in October, announced New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Friday.

Devine will remain as the captain of the ODI side.

The 34-year-old has led New Zealand in 56 T20s (25 wins, 28 losses, 1 tied), first captaining the side in a handful of games across 2014-15 before assuming the permanent role in both formats from Amy Satterthwaite in 2020.

Devine, who debuted for New Zealand in 2006 and has played 135 T20Is, said her desire to find a more balanced workload led to her decision to step down as T20 captain.

“I’m very proud to have had the privilege to captain the WHITE FERNS in both formats,” said Devine.

“With captaincy comes an additional workload that, while I’ve enjoyed taking on, can also be challenging at times.

“Stepping away from the T20 captaincy will take a bit off my plate so I can focus more of my energy on my playing role and nurturing the future leaders.”

Devine, who is currently undertaking a period of rest to rehabilitate a foot injury, will continue to lead the WHITE FERNS in ODI cricket and reiterated her desire to continue playing both formats for New Zealand.

“I’m not ready to give up ODI captaincy just yet,” she said.

“But I won’t be around forever, so I think stepping away from captaining one format at a time gives the next leaders time to find their feet.”

New Zealand’s 15-player squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be announced on September 10.

The squad departs on September 16 to play three T20Is against Australia in Mackay and Brisbane in preparation for the World Cup.

‘A decision on who will succeed Devine as T20 captain will be made in due course,’ read the statement.

