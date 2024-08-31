MagazineBuy Print

Paralympics 2024, Shooting Live Updates: Swaroop Unhalkar in action in Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the shooting events from day two of Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Updated : Aug 31, 2024 13:01 IST

Team Sportstar
Swaroop Unhalkar will be in action in Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at Paris Paralympics today.
Swaroop Unhalkar will be in action in Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at Paris Paralympics today.
lightbox-info

Swaroop Unhalkar will be in action in Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at Paris Paralympics today.

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the shooting events from Paris 2024 Paralympics. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the day’s action.

  • August 31, 2024 13:01
    Here we go!

    Eighteen shooters. Everyone will have six series of 10 shots each. In the end, the top eight shooters with the highest scores will make it to the final.

  • August 31, 2024 12:54
    First shooting event of the day starting shortly

    Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar will be in action in Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification from 1PM IST. 

    Qualification rounds are not being streamed. Follow Sportstar for live score updates.

  • August 31, 2024 12:47
    ICYMI, here is the overall schedule of Indians in action today at Paris Paralympics

    Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 3: Indians in action today — August 31 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    Paris 2024 Paralympics: On August 31, Indian athletes will be in action in para badminton, para archery, para shooting, para athletics, para rowing and para track cycling.

  • August 31, 2024 12:40
    A wonderful start for Indian shooters!

    Paralympics 2024: Indian shooters kickstart medal rush with glory, loved ones and redemption in mind

    Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal and Manish Narwal all made the podium on the first day of shooting during Paris Paralympics 2024 on Friday.

  • August 31, 2024 12:34
    Here is the updated Medals Tally

    Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 3, LIVE Medals Table: India in 17th with four medals, China leads with 12 golds

    The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris will feature 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

  • August 31, 2024 12:25
    ICYMI, here is how Indians performed on second day - four medals, including a gold, already!

    Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian results on August 30

    Paris Paralmypics 2024: Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal opened India’s medal tally after winning gold and bronze respectively in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1.

  • August 31, 2024 12:11
    Here is today’s schedule for shooting events at Paris Paralympics in which Indians will be participating

    13:00 - R1 - Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar

    15:30 - P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification - Rubina Francis

    15:45 - R1 - Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar (Subject to qualification)

    18:15 - P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final - Rubina Francis (Subject to qualification)

  • August 31, 2024 12:06
    Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?

    Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

