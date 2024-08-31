Paralympics 2024, Shooting Live Updates: Swaroop Unhalkar in action in Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification

- August 31, 2024 13:01Here we go!
Eighteen shooters. Everyone will have six series of 10 shots each. In the end, the top eight shooters with the highest scores will make it to the final.
- August 31, 2024 12:54First shooting event of the day starting shortly
Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar will be in action in Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification from 1PM IST.
Qualification rounds are not being streamed. Follow Sportstar for live score updates.
- August 31, 2024 12:47ICYMI, here is the overall schedule of Indians in action today at Paris Paralympics
Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 3: Indians in action today — August 31 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
Paris 2024 Paralympics: On August 31, Indian athletes will be in action in para badminton, para archery, para shooting, para athletics, para rowing and para track cycling.
- August 31, 2024 12:34Here is the updated Medals Tally
- August 31, 2024 12:25ICYMI, here is how Indians performed on second day - four medals, including a gold, already!
- August 31, 2024 12:11Here is today’s schedule for shooting events at Paris Paralympics in which Indians will be participating
13:00 - R1 - Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar
15:30 - P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification - Rubina Francis
15:45 - R1 - Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar (Subject to qualification)
18:15 - P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final - Rubina Francis (Subject to qualification)
- August 31, 2024 12:06Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?
Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.
