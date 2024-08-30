Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Man United transfer news, Liverpool transfers, Updates

August 30, 2024 16:48

No more transfers for Liverpool this summer?

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot does not expect the Premier League club to sign any more players after the signing of Georgian soccer goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and Italian forward Federico Chiesa.

“Not expecting anything but if we see an opportunity, we could act,” the Dutchman told reporters ahead of his side’s clash against bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday.