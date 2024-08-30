Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Man United transfer news, Liverpool transfers, Updates

Key Updates
- August 30, 2024 16:51When does the transfer window open and close?
- August 30, 2024 16:48No more transfers for Liverpool this summer?
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot does not expect the Premier League club to sign any more players after the signing of Georgian soccer goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and Italian forward Federico Chiesa.
“Not expecting anything but if we see an opportunity, we could act,” the Dutchman told reporters ahead of his side’s clash against bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday.
- August 30, 2024 15:14Zaha leaves Galatasaray on loan
Former Crystal Palace and Manchester United forward Wilfred Zaha is set to join Olympique Lyonnais on loan from Galatasaray. The Ivorian had moved to Turkey on a three-year deal last season but was interested for return to the Premier League.
According to the Athletic, Lyon, however, came to the table to find him a new destination, this time in France.
- August 30, 2024 15:02What’s in store?
The final day of the window transfer has arrived and players and clubs are looking to make their final moves in this window on Friday.
While Jadon Sacho is touted for a move out of Manchester United, Raheem Sterling has bee rumoured to be one of players the Red Devils are interested in. We will keep up updated with all developments from Europe and other parts of the world for real-time updates.
Follow this space for more!
