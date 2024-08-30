MagazineBuy Print

Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Man United transfer news, Liverpool transfers, Updates

Follow the transfer updates from around the world as the summer window slams shut in certain parts of the world today. Sportstar brings you latest developments of the moves as they happen.

Updated : Aug 30, 2024 17:03 IST

Team Sportstar
Napoli's Victor Osimhen gives the thumb up sign after he scored a hat trick during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Napoli at Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia, Italy, Wednesday Feb. 28, 2024. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)
Napoli's Victor Osimhen gives the thumb up sign after he scored a hat trick during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Napoli at Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia, Italy, Wednesday Feb. 28, 2024. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP) | Photo Credit: Massimo Paolone
Napoli's Victor Osimhen gives the thumb up sign after he scored a hat trick during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Napoli at Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia, Italy, Wednesday Feb. 28, 2024. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP) | Photo Credit: Massimo Paolone

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog for the real-time updates of the summer transfer window on the final day, the deadline day, with several players and clubs looking to wrap up transfers for at least the next six months. 

  • August 30, 2024 16:51
    When does the transfer window open and close?

    Deadline Day 2024: When does the summer transfer window end in major European Leagues and India?

    While top players like Jadon Sancho and Victor Osimhen wait to know if they have a new home for the season, take a look at when the summer transfer window closes across the world.

  • August 30, 2024 16:48
    No more transfers for Liverpool this summer?

    Liverpool head coach Arne Slot does not expect the Premier League club to sign any more players after the signing of Georgian soccer goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and Italian forward Federico Chiesa. 

    “Not expecting anything but if we see an opportunity, we could act,” the Dutchman told reporters ahead of his side’s clash against bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

  • August 30, 2024 15:14
    Zaha leaves Galatasaray on loan

    Former Crystal Palace and Manchester United forward Wilfred Zaha is set to join Olympique Lyonnais on loan from Galatasaray. The Ivorian had moved to Turkey on a three-year deal last season but was interested for return to the Premier League.

    According to the Athletic, Lyon, however, came to the table to find him a new destination, this time in France. 

  • August 30, 2024 15:02
    What’s in store?

    The final day of the window transfer has arrived and players and clubs are looking to make their final moves in this window on Friday.

    While Jadon Sacho is touted for a move out of Manchester United, Raheem Sterling has bee rumoured to be one of players the Red Devils are interested in. We will keep up updated with all developments from Europe and other parts of the world for real-time updates.

    Follow this space for more!

