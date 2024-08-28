MagazineBuy Print

South Africa to tour Pakistan to prepare for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan is in Group A of the Women’s T20 World Cup, along with Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, while South Africa is clubbed with Bangladesh, England, Scotland and the West Indies in Group B.

Published : Aug 28, 2024 17:43 IST , Lahore - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: South Africa Women's captain Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
FILE PHOTO: South Africa Women’s captain Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI


FILE PHOTO: South Africa Women’s captain Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has arranged a three-match home series against the South Africa women’s team in preparation for next month’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The South Africa team would play three T20 internationals at the Multan Cricket Stadium on September 16, 18 and 20 with the first two games held under lights.

“The series will give an opportunity to both teams to get valuable exposure for the World Cup,” a senior PCB official said.

He added all three matches would be broadcast live with the visitors reaching Pakistan on September 13.

After the series, South Africa will depart for the UAE on September 21, while Pakistan will leave on September 23.

Pakistan is in Group A of the Women’s T20 World Cup, along with Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, while South Africa is clubbed with Bangladesh, England, Scotland and the West Indies in Group B.

Following warm-up fixtures against Scotland and Bangladesh on September 28 and 30, respectively, Pakistan will face Sri Lanka on October 3 in Sharjah, followed by matches against India on October 6, Australia on October 11, and New Zealand on October 14 in Dubai.

Pakistan
Squad:
Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.
Team support staff:
Hina Munawar (manager), Muhammad Wasim (head coach), Junaid Khan (assistant coach – bowling), Hanif Malik (assistant coach – fielding), Abdur Rehman (spin bowling coach), Imran Khalil (strength and conditioning coach), Raza Kitchlew (media and digital manager), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist) and Waleed Ahmed (analyst).

Related Topics

South Africa /

South Africa women's cricket /

Pakistan /

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
  1. South Africa to tour Pakistan to prepare for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
    PTI
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India to face West Indies, South Africa in warm-up matches
    PTI
  3. Chamari Athapaththu’s Caribbean Sojourn: Prepping for World Cup with a relaxing WCPL Stint
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. India squad for Women’s T20 World Cup: Full list of players, travelling reserves
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Big Bash: Smriti Mandhana to play for Adelaide Strikers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

