South Africa to tour Pakistan to prepare for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has arranged a three-match home series against the South Africa women’s team in preparation for next month’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The South Africa team would play three T20 internationals at the Multan Cricket Stadium on September 16, 18 and 20 with the first two games held under lights.

“The series will give an opportunity to both teams to get valuable exposure for the World Cup,” a senior PCB official said.

He added all three matches would be broadcast live with the visitors reaching Pakistan on September 13.

After the series, South Africa will depart for the UAE on September 21, while Pakistan will leave on September 23.

Pakistan is in Group A of the Women’s T20 World Cup, along with Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, while South Africa is clubbed with Bangladesh, England, Scotland and the West Indies in Group B.

Following warm-up fixtures against Scotland and Bangladesh on September 28 and 30, respectively, Pakistan will face Sri Lanka on October 3 in Sharjah, followed by matches against India on October 6, Australia on October 11, and New Zealand on October 14 in Dubai.