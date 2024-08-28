MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Delhi Premier League: U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull makes return from minor heart surgery

A hole in the heart is usually a birth defect but surprisingly in Dhull’s case, it was only detected while he was at the NCA in June-July.

Published : Aug 28, 2024 17:38 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File Photo: Yash Dhull in action for India during the U19 World Cup.
File Photo: Yash Dhull in action for India during the U19 World Cup. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo: Yash Dhull in action for India during the U19 World Cup. | Photo Credit: PTI

Yash Dhull, who captained India to the 2022 U-19 World Cup triumph, has returned to competitive cricket after undergoing a minor heart surgery.

Rajesh Nagar, Dhull’s coach for more than a decade, told PTI that the top-order batter went under the knife in the first half of July. The coach revealed that it was during the U-23 high performance camp at the NCA, a small hole was detected in Dhull’s heart when routine scans were conducted.

“It was not a major surgery. It took him about 10 to 15 days to recover. He is not 100 percent at the moment in terms of his game and fitness, I would say he is about 80 percent but good enough,” said Nagar on Wednesday.

A hole in the heart is usually a birth defect but surprisingly in Dhull’s case, it was only detected while he was at the NCA in June-July.

“It was a small hole and has been there since birth but it was detected now. He will be back to his best very soon,” added Nagar.

Dhull is currently playing for Central Delhi Kings in the inaugural Delhi Premier League. In five innings, he has totalled 93 runs at a strike rate of 113.41 with the highest score being 52.

At 21, Dhull has already experienced the extreme highs and lows of professional cricket.

He was seen as the next big thing in Indian cricket after he led from the front in the Caribbean to steer India to an U-19 World Cup title. He made his Ranji Trophy debut in February 2022 upon his arrival from the Caribbean and made two hundreds in as many innings on his first-class debut against Tamil Nadu.

Dhull was named captain of Delhi team for the following Ranji Trophy season but due to form and ever present politics in Delhi, he was sacked as the skipper earlier this year following the team’s loss to Puducherry in the 2024 Ranji Trophy opener.

Dhull has also played for India A but questions over his technique has kept him out of selectors’ radar. In the IPL, he has not got enough opportunities to prove himself, having got four games for Delhi Capitals.

Related Topics

Delhi Premier League /

Yash Dhull /

India U-19 /

Delhi Capitals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Delhi Premier League: U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull makes return from minor heart surgery
    PTI
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics: More than two million tickets sold for Games
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Ancelotti not worried about Mbappe’s start at Real Madrid
    Reuters
  4. IPL: ‘KL Rahul an integral part, but time left to decide on captaincy and retention,’ says LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka
    PTI
  5. Afghanistan coach Westwood joins Hong Kong with hopes of Asian Cup 2027 qualification
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Delhi Premier League: U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull makes return from minor heart surgery
    PTI
  2. Duleep Trophy: Siraj, Jadeja released from India B squad for first round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Suryakumar Yadav wants to earn that Test spot again
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  4. Buchi Babu tournament: Rana, Rohilla keep TNCA XI at bay as Haryana carves out draw
    Tarun Shastry
  5. Buchi Babu Tournament: Easwaran scores unbeaten half-century as TNCA President’s XI draws with Railways
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Delhi Premier League: U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull makes return from minor heart surgery
    PTI
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics: More than two million tickets sold for Games
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Ancelotti not worried about Mbappe’s start at Real Madrid
    Reuters
  4. IPL: ‘KL Rahul an integral part, but time left to decide on captaincy and retention,’ says LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka
    PTI
  5. Afghanistan coach Westwood joins Hong Kong with hopes of Asian Cup 2027 qualification
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment