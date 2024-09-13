MagazineBuy Print

Afghanistan vs New Zealand: One-off Test called off without a ball being bowled

This was the eighth time in the history of Test cricket where a match was called off without a single ball being bowled.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 09:08 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The covered pitch due to heavy rain on the fourth day of the Afghanistan vs New Zealand test match at Greater Noida Stadium.
The covered pitch due to heavy rain on the fourth day of the Afghanistan vs New Zealand test match at Greater Noida Stadium. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu
infoIcon

The covered pitch due to heavy rain on the fourth day of the Afghanistan vs New Zealand test match at Greater Noida Stadium. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu

The one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium in Greater Noida was officially called off on Friday morning, without a ball being bowled.

The decision was announced on the morning of the fifth day’s play after rain and the wet outfield prevented any play over the last four days.

Late on Thursday evening, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) issued a statement saying that the head coaches of both the teams will address the media at 9 AM IST on Friday, which will be followed by a trophy presentation.

This was the eighth time in the history of Test cricket where a match was called off without a single ball being bowled.

The last time such an incident happened was in 1998 when India’s away fixture against New Zealand in Dunedin was abandoned on the third day and an unofficial one-day game was played on the fourth day.

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

Afghanistan Cricket Board /

New Zealand

