Former Kerala junior cricketer to represent UAE women’s team

A stylish left-hander, Keziah represented Kerala for two seasons in the women’s under-19 cricket tournament.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 16:46 IST , Thiruvananthapuram - 2 MINS READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Keziah Miriam Sabin has been included in the UAE women’s cricket team for the Capricorn Triangular Series in Namibia.
Keziah Miriam Sabin has been included in the UAE women's cricket team for the Capricorn Triangular Series in Namibia.
Keziah Miriam Sabin has been included in the UAE women’s cricket team for the Capricorn Triangular Series in Namibia. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former under-19 Kerala batter Keziah Miriam Sabin has been included in the UAE women’s cricket team for the Capricorn Triangular Series in Namibia.

The 20-year-old Keziah qualified to play for UAE by birth (she was born in Dubai where her journalist parents then worked). Her call-up to the UAE national team came after coach Ahmed Raza happened to see the video clippings of her batting which was forwarded to him by former Kerala Ranji Trophy player and former UAE captain C.P. Rizwan.

Ahmed Raza invited Kezhia to be part of the UAE squad for the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. However, Kezhia couldn’t travel to the UAE as her passport had expired. Raza asked her to join the national camp for the Triangular series which started in Dubai on August 12.

After the three-week camp, Keziah was selected for the triangular tournament. A stylish left-hander, Keziah represented Kerala for two seasons in the women’s under-19 cricket tournament.

The selection to UAE national team came at the time when her career was at crossroads. Keziah, who is a trainee of Coaching Beyond cricket academy in Chennai, found herself not picked for any of the teams in the KCA’s Pink Cricket tournament early this year.

Keziah was disappointed and had contemplated quitting the game. “I knew I was unfairly dropped and no one was giving me any reasons for my exclusion. It was the lowest point in my career and I was thinking of quitting cricket.

My father’s friend who knew Rizwan pretty well forwarded my videos to him and what happened afterwards was unbelievable. My dream was to play for India but at least I am happy that I am able to represent the country of my birth. I am looking forward to doing well for UAE in the tournament,’’ said Keziah

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
