England skipper Buttler out of T20 series against Australia, could miss ODIs

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler was ruled out of the Twenty20 series against Australia because of a right calf injury on Thursday and might also miss the one-day series between the teams, too.

Buttler has been replaced in the T20 squad by Jamie Overton, while Phil Salt will take over as captain.

The three-match T20 series begins on Wednesday.

The five-match ODI series starts on Sept. 19 so Buttler has two weeks to recover. Batter Jordan Cox has been added to the ODI squad as cover in case Buttler doesn’t make it.