MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England skipper Buttler out of T20 series against Australia, could miss ODIs

Buttler has been replaced in the T20 squad by Jamie Overton, while Phil Salt will take over as captain.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 14:43 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

PTI
England's captain Jos Buttler bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
England's captain Jos Buttler bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) | Photo Credit: RICARDO MAZALAN
infoIcon

England's captain Jos Buttler bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) | Photo Credit: RICARDO MAZALAN

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler was ruled out of the Twenty20 series against Australia because of a right calf injury on Thursday and might also miss the one-day series between the teams, too.

Buttler has been replaced in the T20 squad by Jamie Overton, while Phil Salt will take over as captain.

The three-match T20 series begins on Wednesday.

READ | ‘Optimist’ McCullum can transfer England’s red-ball fortunes in limited overs as well, says Pope

The five-match ODI series starts on Sept. 19 so Buttler has two weeks to recover. Batter Jordan Cox has been added to the ODI squad as cover in case Buttler doesn’t make it.

England squads
T20: Phil Salt (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner
ODI: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley, John Turner

Related stories

Related Topics

England /

Australia /

Jos Buttler /

Phil Salt

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE: Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 8 - Harvinder-Pooja duo make it to quarterfinals, Kapil Parmar through to semi, India results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, 1st Round Day 1: IND B 124/7 vs IND A, Musheer scores fifty; Axar falls for 86, IND D 164 all out vs IND C
    Team Sportstar
  3. England skipper Buttler out of T20 series against Australia, could miss ODIs
    PTI
  4. Imane Khelif’s Olympic gold inspires Algerian girls to take up boxing
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 8, Medals Table: Harvinder, Dharambir win gold, India in 13th spot, China leads with 62 golds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. England skipper Buttler out of T20 series against Australia, could miss ODIs
    PTI
  2. BCCI to hold AGM on Sept 29; secretary election not on agenda
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Duleep Trophy team news: Sanju Samson replaces Ishan Kishan in India D squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs SCO, 1st T20I: Head slays Scotland in rapid Australia win
    AFP
  5. ‘Optimist’ McCullum can transfer England’s red-ball fortunes in limited overs as well, says Pope
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE: Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 8 - Harvinder-Pooja duo make it to quarterfinals, Kapil Parmar through to semi, India results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, 1st Round Day 1: IND B 124/7 vs IND A, Musheer scores fifty; Axar falls for 86, IND D 164 all out vs IND C
    Team Sportstar
  3. England skipper Buttler out of T20 series against Australia, could miss ODIs
    PTI
  4. Imane Khelif’s Olympic gold inspires Algerian girls to take up boxing
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 8, Medals Table: Harvinder, Dharambir win gold, India in 13th spot, China leads with 62 golds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment