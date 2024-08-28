MagazineBuy Print

IPL: ‘KL Rahul an integral part, but time left to decide on captaincy and retention,’ says LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka

KL Rahul met the LSG owner in Kolkata and expressed his wish to remain in the team, months after the video of the discussion between the two sparked speculations

Published : Aug 28, 2024 17:12 IST , Kolkata - 3 MINS READ

PTI
File Photo: KL Rahul in action as the skipper of Lucknow Super Giants during the IPL 2024 season.
File Photo: KL Rahul in action as the skipper of Lucknow Super Giants during the IPL 2024 season. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics
File Photo: KL Rahul in action as the skipper of Lucknow Super Giants during the IPL 2024 season. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka on Wednesday called KL Rahul “an integral part of the franchise” amid speculations around his future in the team but remained evasive on player retention and captaincy for next IPL season.

Goenka’s animated discussion with Rahul after a heavy defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad had become one of the talking points of last season’s IPL.

On Monday, Rahul met the team owner in Kolkata and expressed his wish to remain in the team, months after the video of the discussion between the two sparked speculations on whether the elegant Indian batter would want to continue his stint at the franchise.

“Look, I’ve been meeting KL regularly over last three years. I’m a little surprised this meeting got so much attention. As I’ve said we have not taken any call till the retention rules are out,” Goenka told reporters while unveiling Zaheer Khan as the team mentor.

“But KL has been an integral and important part of the LSG family since inception. He’s played a very important role. He’s like family and will be family.” When asked about player retention and captaincy, Goenka said they are yet to arrive at a decision and are waiting for the BCCI to release the rules regarding retention.

“We have all of September, October and November to decide that. Let the policies be out. We have not even thought about the team going forward, whether retention will be three-four-five or six, we have no clue,” Goenka said.

ALSO READ | Zaheer Khan to join Lucknow Super Giants as head of talent development programme

“Let us see, there is enough time, so bit by bit. Whatever decisions we take today will impact us for the medium term future, so it has to be very well thought out and considered.

“There is enough time for it so it’s too early. Let the BCCI announce the policy first, then there will be discussions.”

When asked whether they are going to press the “reset mode” under the newly-appointed mentor Zaheer, he said: “You always try and improve and that is a constant endeavour. When you have a mega-auction, there is bound to be a reset but you want to retain the core as much as possible. Let’s see how it goes.

“One doesn’t know which way what goes. Certainly the coach (Justin Langer) continues, Lance Kluesener (assistant coach), Jonty Rhodes (fielding coach) also continue. We are delighted for Morne Morkel and Gautam Gambhir, very pleased they have joined the national team,” Goenka said.

Rahul led LSG to play-offs in first two seasons but it is still widely believed that Gambhir’s strategic acumen had a lot to do with it rather than his leadership, which got thoroughly exposed in third season, when they failed to make the last four.

