MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC Test rankings: Kohli, Jaiswal move up, Rohit drops to sixth

Joining Rohit and Kohli in the top 10 is young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has moved up a spot to seventh.

Published : Aug 28, 2024 16:03 IST , Dubai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal in action. | Photo Credit: BCCI-X
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal in action. | Photo Credit: BCCI-X

Senior India batter Virat Kohli moved up two rungs to eighth place while his captain Rohit Sharma dropped a spot to sixth in the latest ICC Test rankings released here on Wednesday.

Joining Rohit and Kohli in the top 10 is young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has moved up a spot to seventh.

Veteran England batter Joe Root maintained his place as the top ranked Test batter in the world following their success in the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Manchester.

But Root’s teammate Harry Brook has made a massive jump on the back of scores of 56 and 32 during that Old Trafford contest.

The 25-year-old has risen three places to fourth overall, leaping past Pakistan’s Babar Azam, Australia’s Steve Smith and Rohit.

Babar has dropped a whopping six places to fall from shared third to ninth following a rare failure in the first innings of Pakistan’s Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

But teammate Mohammad Rizwan gained seven spots, achieving a new career-high rating by moving inside the top 10 at a shared 10th following his century in the same match.

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim has achieved a career-high rating as he climbed seven spots to move to 17th.

Seasoned India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin continues to hold the top spot among bowlers while pacer Jasprit Bumrah and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja have maintained their third and seventh spots respectively.

England seamer Chris Woakes, who is up four rungs to 16th, and Sri Lanka’s Asitha Fernando (up 10 spots to 17th) have gained some ground while Pakistan’s right-arm pacer Naseem Shah (up four spots to 33rd) and England’s Gus Atkinson (up four places to 42nd) have attained career-best ratings following good returns from their recent appearances.

Among all-rounders, Jadeja and Ashwin continue to occupy the top two spots while Axar Patel is ranked sixth.

ICC Test Rankings
1. Joe Root (ENG) - 881
2. Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 859
3. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) - 768
4. Harry Brook (England) - 758
5. Steven Smith (Australia) - 757
6. Rohit Sharma (India) - 751
7. Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) - 740
8. Virat Kohli (India) - 737
9. Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 734
10. Usman Khawaja (Australia) - 728

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

Rohit Sharma /

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Buchi Babu tournament: Siddharth Desai’s six-for helps Gujarat bowl out TNCA President’s XI for 211, take 160-run lead
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. South Africa to tour Pakistan to prepare for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
    PTI
  3. Delhi Premier League: U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull makes return from minor heart surgery
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: More than two million tickets sold for Games
    Reuters
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Ancelotti not worried about Mbappe’s start at Real Madrid
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Buchi Babu tournament: Siddharth Desai’s six-for helps Gujarat bowl out TNCA President’s XI for 211, take 160-run lead
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. ICC Test rankings: Kohli, Jaiswal move up, Rohit drops to sixth
    PTI
  3. England batter Dawid Malan announces retirement from international cricket
    AP
  4. Jay Shah’s journey as a cricket administration: From Gujarat Cricket Association to head of the ICC
    Team Sportstar
  5. Newly elected ICC Chair Jay Shah: Will ensure Test cricket remains priority as it forms bedrock of the game
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Buchi Babu tournament: Siddharth Desai’s six-for helps Gujarat bowl out TNCA President’s XI for 211, take 160-run lead
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. South Africa to tour Pakistan to prepare for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
    PTI
  3. Delhi Premier League: U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull makes return from minor heart surgery
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: More than two million tickets sold for Games
    Reuters
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Ancelotti not worried about Mbappe’s start at Real Madrid
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment