PAK vs BAN, 2nd Test: Pakistan recalls spinner Abrar for final Test against Bangladesh

Pakistan recalled leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed on Wednesday for the second and final test against Bangladesh after its decision to play an all-pace attack on a slow track backfired in the series opener in Rawalpindi last week.
Pakistan succumbed to its first-ever Test defeat against Bangladesh on Sunday after fielding an attack which did not contain a single frontline spinner.
On a slow track, their pacers toiled with little success, while spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz shared seven wickets between them as they bowled Bangladesh to a memorable 10-wicket victory.
Abrar, who has 38 wickets from six Tests, has been added to the squad along with uncapped spin-bowling all-rounder Kamran Ghulam.
All-rounder Aamer Jamal has also been recalled but his participation was subject to fitness clearance, the PCB said in a statement.
The final Test, also in Rawalpindi, begins on Friday.
