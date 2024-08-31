MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE updates, Day 3: Sheetal Devi in action, Indian events, latest results, scores

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Follow live score and updates of the Indian events from Day 3 of the Paris Paralympics on Friday, August 30. 

Updated : Aug 31, 2024 11:10 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian events from Day 3 of the Paris Paralympics on Friday, August 30. 

  • August 31, 2024 11:10
    Paris Paralympics 2024 - Day 3 LIVE medal tally!

    Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 3, LIVE Medals Table: India in 17th with four medals, China leads with 12 golds

    The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris will feature 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

  • August 31, 2024 10:54
    Paris Paralympics 2024 - All Indian events on Day 3

    Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 3: Indians in action today — August 31 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    Paris 2024 Paralympics: On August 31, Indian athletes will be in action in para badminton, para archery, para shooting, para athletics, para rowing and para track cycling.

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Paris Paralympics /

Sheetal Devi

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
