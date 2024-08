Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 3: Indians in action today — August 31 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began in Paris on Thursday and will conclude on September 8.

The Paris Paralympics feature 549 events across 22 sports.

On the third day, Indian athletes will be in action in para badminton, para archery, para shooting, para athletics, para rowing and para track cycling.

INDIANS IN ACTION - AUGUST 31 (Timings in IST) 12:00 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group B - Mandeep Kaur vs Celine Aurelie Vinot (AUS) 13:00 - Para Shooting - R1 - Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar Not before 13:20 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group A - Nitesh Kumar vs Bunsun Mongkhon (THA) 13:30 - Para Cycling Track - Women’s C1-3 500m Time Trial - Qualifying - Jyoti Gaderiya 13:49 - Para Cycling Track - Men’s C1-3 1000m Time Trial - Qualifying - Arshad Shaik Not before 14:00 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group A - Manoj Sarkar vs Yang Jianyuan Not before 14:40 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group B - Sukant Kadam vs Siripong Teamarrom (THA) 14:40 - Para Cycling Track - PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Repechages - Anita, Narayana Konganapalle Not before 15:20 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group D - Tarun vs Lucas Mazur (FRA) 15:30 - Para Shooting - P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification - Rubina Francis 15:45 - Para Shooting - R1 - Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar (Subject to qualification) Not before 16:00 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SU5 Group Play Stage - Group C - Manisha Ramadass vs Yang Qiu Xia (CHN) 17:05 - Para Cycling Track - Women’s C1-3 500m Time Trial Final - Jyoti Gaderiya (Subject to qualification) 17:32 - Para Cycling Track - Men’s C1-3 1000m Time Trial Final - Arshad Shaik (Subject to qualification) 18:15 - Para Shooting - P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final - Rubina Francis (Subject to qualification) 19:00 - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open, 1/8 Elimination - Sarita vs Eleonora Sarti (ITA) 20:59 - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open, 1/8 Elimination - Sheetal Devi vs Mariana Zuniga (CHN) 21:16 onwards - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open Quarterfinals - Sarita, Sheetal Devi (Subject to qualification) 22:24 onwards - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open Semifinals - Sarita, Sheetal Devi (Subject to qualification) 22:38 - Para Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw F57 Final - Parveen Kumar 23:13 onwards - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open Medal Rounds - Sarita, Sheetal Devi (Subject to qualification)

Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?

Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.