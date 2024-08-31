MagazineBuy Print

Paris Paralympics 2024: Rubina Francis wins bronze medal in P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 shooting event

Rubina Francis won bronze medal in P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event at Paris 2024 Paralympics on Saturday.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 18:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Paris Paralympics 2024 (From right to left): Bronze medallist Rubina Francis along with Islamic Republic of Iran’s Sareh Javanmardi, the gold medallist, and Turkiye’s Aysel Ozgan, the silver medallist, pose for a photo following the Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final on Saturday.
Paris Paralympics 2024 (From right to left): Bronze medallist Rubina Francis along with Islamic Republic of Iran's Sareh Javanmardi, the gold medallist, and Turkiye's Aysel Ozgan, the silver medallist, pose for a photo following the Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Paris Paralympics 2024 (From right to left): Bronze medallist Rubina Francis along with Islamic Republic of Iran’s Sareh Javanmardi, the gold medallist, and Turkiye’s Aysel Ozgan, the silver medallist, pose for a photo following the Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India’s Rubina Francis won a bronze medal in the women’s air pistol SH1 event final to continue the strong show from the country’s shooters in the Paris Paralympics on Saturday.

Rubina scored a total of 211.1 to finish third in the final. She had qualified for the final at seventh spot in the qualification round earlier in the day.

AS IT HAPPENED | Rubina Francis wins Paralympic bronze medal in women’s 10m air pistol SH1

This was India’s fourth medal in shooting and fifth overall at the Paris Paralympics.

On Friday, Avani Lekhara had created history by successfully defending her women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 gold medal which she had clinched in Tokyo Paralympics, with compatriot Mona Agarwal bagging a bronze.

Manish Narwal then added a silver medal in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event. In SH1 class, athletes are able to hold their gun without difficulty and shoot from a standing or sitting position in a wheelchair or chair.

