Paris Paralympics 2024: Rubina Francis wins bronze medal in P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 shooting event

India’s Rubina Francis won a bronze medal in the women’s air pistol SH1 event final to continue the strong show from the country’s shooters in the Paris Paralympics on Saturday.
Rubina scored a total of 211.1 to finish third in the final. She had qualified for the final at seventh spot in the qualification round earlier in the day.
AS IT HAPPENED | Rubina Francis wins Paralympic bronze medal in women’s 10m air pistol SH1
This was India’s fourth medal in shooting and fifth overall at the Paris Paralympics.
On Friday, Avani Lekhara had created history by successfully defending her women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 gold medal which she had clinched in Tokyo Paralympics, with compatriot Mona Agarwal bagging a bronze.
Manish Narwal then added a silver medal in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event. In SH1 class, athletes are able to hold their gun without difficulty and shoot from a standing or sitting position in a wheelchair or chair.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paralympics 2024, Shooting Live Updates: Rubina Francis wins bronze medal in Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1
- Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC LIVE SCORE: MBSG 2-2 NEUFC, Guillermo equalises, Durand Cup 2024 Final updates
- Paralympics 2024, Archery Live Updates: Sarita through to women’s compound open quarterfinal; latest results, scores
- Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 3 LIVE Updates: Rubina wins bronze in shooting; Sheetal Devi in action later; latest results, scores
- MBSG vs NEUFC: When was the last time Mohun Bagan SG successfully defended its Durand Cup title?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE